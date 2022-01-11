State Rep. Roers Jones announces bid for Fargo mayor

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — State Republican Rep. Shannon Roers Jones of Fargo is running for mayor in North Dakota’s biggest city. Roers Jones is an attorney and Fargo native. She has served in the Legislature since 2017.

She will face Mayor Tim Mahoney, who has held the post since 2015. That’s when he took over as acting mayor when then-Mayor Dennis Walaker died after a long battle with kidney cancer. Mahoney, a general surgeon who says he’s a political independent, plans to run for re-election in the city’s June balloting.

Roers Jones said she was undecided if she would seek re-election to her House seat.

