ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, VA

House hunt Warsaw: See what’s on the market now

Warsaw Digest
Warsaw Digest
 5 days ago

(Warsaw, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Warsaw. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iiEkx_0dihL6il00

24 Shore Lane, Kinsale, 22488

4 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,990 Square Feet | Built in 1988

REDUCED ! Rare FIND for SURE ! This 2 story Cottage/Home is an incrediblly affordable way to own waterfront without the price tag! This house is NOT riverfront, but the extra lot with pier around the corner IS !! Home Features : Fully furnished, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, Large Kitchen with New Stainless Appliances and ceramic tile floors, Large dining area and island/bar for family gatherings, vinyl Siding, Elevated Deck, Storage Shed and much more to see. A Short walk to your own private Waterfront parcel where you can fish, crab and boat from your own Pier ! Also ... Close to 2 marinas and minutes from Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay.

For open house information, contact Robbie Booth, Shore Realty at 804-529-7020

Copyright © 2022 Northern Neck Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNARVA-110759)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wmjKv_0dihL6il00

1037 Tucker Hill Road, Kinsale, 22488

3 Beds 1 Bath | $14,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Over 5 acres of land located at the intersection of Tucker Hill Rd, and Hook Road. This property has an old house on the property which is unsafe to enter. House would have to be torn down. There is an old Septic Drain field and Dug well located on the property, but not usable according to Westmoreland Co. Health Department.. Also a new well will have to be installed.

For open house information, contact George D. English, Bay River Realty at 804-529-5000

Copyright © 2022 Northern Neck Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNARVA-110853)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Msou_0dihL6il00

1319 Hoskins Drive, Tappahannock, 22560

3 Beds 3 Baths | $292,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,131 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Well Maintained Three Bedroom, Two And One Half Baths, Formal Dining Room, Fireplace, Laundry Room, Attached Garage, Unfinished Basement, Front Porch, Rear Deck, and Much More. Located In The Desirable Subdivision Of Ridgecrest In The Town of Tappahannock. Convenient To All Of The Town's Amenities, Shops, Restaurants, Marina, Public Boat Ramp, Fitness Center, Golf Course, Health Care Facilities And VCU Tappahannock Hospital. Conveniently Located For Easy Commute To Richmond, Fredericksburg, or Dahlgren.

For open house information, contact Charlene Mills, Apex Realty LLC at 804-443-6683

Copyright © 2022 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2118788)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TsESd_0dihL6il00

95 Cavalier Trail, Warsaw, 22572

3 Beds 3 Baths | $282,400 | Single Family Residence | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Lovely 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home in a private setting on 3 acres in desirable Rose Hill South community. Three acre parcel is capable of being subdivided. First floor has new vinyl plank flooring and a great room with access to brand new composite deck! Kitchen features new countertops. Living room has custom barn doors and built-in book cases. Bonus room upstairs could be an office or playroom! Great closet space throughout, including huge walk-in closet in owner's bedroom. Upstairs laundry - so convenient! Close to Totuskey Creek boat launch. Minutes from Warsaw with shopping, restaurants, Richmond County schools.

For open house information, contact Marion J. Packett, Rice Packett Real Est. Agency at 804-333-4933

Copyright © 2022 Northern Neck Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNARVA-110865)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fredericksburg, VA
City
Dahlgren, VA
Local
Virginia Business
City
Warsaw, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
The Associated Press

Seoul: N. Korea fires projectile in 4th launch this month

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Monday fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea in its fourth weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea and Japan said, with the apparent goal of demonstrating its military might amid paused diplomacy with the United States and pandemic border closures.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Fitness#Fish#Chesapeake Bay#Housing List#House#Cottage Home#Shore Realty#Westmoreland Co#Health Department#Bay River Realty#Unfinished Basement#Golf Course#Vcu Tappahannock Hospital
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Warsaw Digest

Warsaw Digest

Warsaw, VA
53
Followers
365
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Warsaw Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy