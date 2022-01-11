House hunt Warsaw: See what’s on the market now

(Warsaw, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Warsaw. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

24 Shore Lane, Kinsale, 22488 4 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,990 Square Feet | Built in 1988

REDUCED ! Rare FIND for SURE ! This 2 story Cottage/Home is an incrediblly affordable way to own waterfront without the price tag! This house is NOT riverfront, but the extra lot with pier around the corner IS !! Home Features : Fully furnished, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, Large Kitchen with New Stainless Appliances and ceramic tile floors, Large dining area and island/bar for family gatherings, vinyl Siding, Elevated Deck, Storage Shed and much more to see. A Short walk to your own private Waterfront parcel where you can fish, crab and boat from your own Pier ! Also ... Close to 2 marinas and minutes from Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay.

1037 Tucker Hill Road, Kinsale, 22488 3 Beds 1 Bath | $14,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Over 5 acres of land located at the intersection of Tucker Hill Rd, and Hook Road. This property has an old house on the property which is unsafe to enter. House would have to be torn down. There is an old Septic Drain field and Dug well located on the property, but not usable according to Westmoreland Co. Health Department.. Also a new well will have to be installed.

1319 Hoskins Drive, Tappahannock, 22560 3 Beds 3 Baths | $292,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,131 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Well Maintained Three Bedroom, Two And One Half Baths, Formal Dining Room, Fireplace, Laundry Room, Attached Garage, Unfinished Basement, Front Porch, Rear Deck, and Much More. Located In The Desirable Subdivision Of Ridgecrest In The Town of Tappahannock. Convenient To All Of The Town's Amenities, Shops, Restaurants, Marina, Public Boat Ramp, Fitness Center, Golf Course, Health Care Facilities And VCU Tappahannock Hospital. Conveniently Located For Easy Commute To Richmond, Fredericksburg, or Dahlgren.

95 Cavalier Trail, Warsaw, 22572 3 Beds 3 Baths | $282,400 | Single Family Residence | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Lovely 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home in a private setting on 3 acres in desirable Rose Hill South community. Three acre parcel is capable of being subdivided. First floor has new vinyl plank flooring and a great room with access to brand new composite deck! Kitchen features new countertops. Living room has custom barn doors and built-in book cases. Bonus room upstairs could be an office or playroom! Great closet space throughout, including huge walk-in closet in owner's bedroom. Upstairs laundry - so convenient! Close to Totuskey Creek boat launch. Minutes from Warsaw with shopping, restaurants, Richmond County schools.

