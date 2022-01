Of all the things to keep in your pantry, a quality bottle of olive oil is arguably one of the most versatile. You can use it for almost anything and everything you're cooking. Spritz it on a pan before sautéing veggies to prevent them from sticking. Drizzle it on top of pizza for added flavor and texture. Toss it in a salad with some balsamic vinegar for a light and tasty dressing. Mix it into roasted veggies to keep them juicy and moist. Use it as a base for a marinade for grilled chicken. Need we continue? There are plenty of possible benefits to adding olive oil to your diet, too. According to Everyday Health, it's a monounsaturated fat that's good for your heart and may help improve cholesterol, lower blood pressure, and reduce inflammation, among other health boosts.

