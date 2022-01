St. Thomas Aquinas crowned four champions, moving from third place to first in the final round, to win the Greater Middlesex County Tournament on Sunday in its home gym. Five teams entered the finals with a chance to win the title but it was the Trojans who claimed the championship with 43 points, finishing just ahead of Old Bridge with 40 points. Old Bridge, which led heading into the finals, was followed by North Brunswick, in third with 38 points, fourth place finisher Perth Amboy, with 35 points, and fifth place finisher Metuchen, with 32.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO