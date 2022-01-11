ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jena, LA

On the hunt for a home in Jena? These houses are on the market

Jena Dispatch
Jena Dispatch
 5 days ago

(Jena, LA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Jena than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TGT5U_0dihKrvm00

128 Emanuel Loop, Trout, 71371

8 Beds 6 Baths | $132,500 | Manufactured Home | 3,520 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Don't miss this opportunity to own your own income-producing mobile home park! This wonderfully maintained park features 3 well-kept mobile homes on 2 acres in Trout, Louisiana. Vacancies are rare in this sought-after mobile home park. Each mobile home comes with its own covered porch, stove, refrigerator (Unit 124 has a dishwasher). Some amenities include: central air & heat, fireplace, remodeled bathroom, new laminate flooring & regular pest control (see flyer for details on which unit has which amenities). Each home has its own water/electric meter & a parking pad for 2 vehicles. More photos coming soon.

For open house information, contact CECILE BARNHART, Crest Realty at 318-448-8088

Copyright © 2022 Central Louisiana REALTORS® Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CLBRLA-163299)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J5ycH_0dihKrvm00

1536 Bea Street, Jena, 71342

3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in None

Completely remodeled home on 1.87 acres. Jena city limits This cottage style home is so cute and cozy. There are 3 bedrooms, two full baths and there really could be 4 bedrooms. You will love the built in desk space for your home office. In the master bedroom is a little nook that is perfect for your quiet time with your favorite book. This home has an eight month old roof, new central air unit, new plumbing, new electrical wiring that add great value.

For open house information, contact CAROL COOPER, RE/MAX PREMIER REAL ESTATE at 318-427-8005

Copyright © 2022 Central Louisiana REALTORS® Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CLBRLA-164286)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tbtwo_0dihKrvm00

541 Windham Road, Trout, 71371

4 Beds 3 Baths | $470,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This 4BR (possibly 5)/3BA, with an office/library sitting privately on 35 (+/-) acres will be perfect for you and your growing family! This home boast corian countertops throughout the home, updated kitchen appliances, vaulted pine ceilings in the kitchen and master bedroom, a formal dining room, oversized laundry room, freshly painted throughout with the main living areas having updated luxury vinyl flooring, porcelain tile can be found on the first floor, large screened in back porch, and 2 car garage. You will also find on the grounds 3 permanent deer stands, 3 food plots, Clear Prong Creek amazing for fishing and swimming, along with an Ahearn storage building and open shed for all your storing needs. This home was made with the finest details in mind. This will be the home that you will never want to leave.

For open house information, contact DANA CHAPMAN, CENTURY 21 BUELOW-MILLER REALTY at 318-442-1381

Copyright © 2022 Central Louisiana REALTORS® Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CLBRLA-162942)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zbgxv_0dihKrvm00

2238 Taylor Loop, Jena, 71342

4 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Are you looking for a home in a neighborhood? This house has 3/4 bedrooms and two full baths. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet with two other closets. There is a small separate room in the master bedroom that could be a sitting area, a place for a man cave, or maybe even a nursery. You will love the Great room on the back of the house. It has built in cabinets for displays, room for a pool table and a sitting area.The great room has a motel air conditioner and a wall heater that is butane. Out the back door is a large shop that is great for storage and a work shop. This home has a new roof and new windows. You will find that this home has been very well maintained.

For open house information, contact CAROL COOPER, RE/MAX PREMIER REAL ESTATE at 318-427-8005

Copyright © 2022 Central Louisiana REALTORS® Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CLBRLA-164125)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jena, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
City
Trout, LA
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
The Associated Press

Seoul: N. Korea fires projectile in 4th launch this month

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Monday fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea in its fourth weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea and Japan said, with the apparent goal of demonstrating its military might amid paused diplomacy with the United States and pandemic border closures.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Housing List#Central Air Heat#Crest Realty
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Jena Dispatch

Jena Dispatch

Jena, LA
69
Followers
335
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jena Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy