AARP Fraud Watch : Utility Scams

Scam calls are nothing new. Many times, scammers will try to sound like a company we affiliate with in order to get us to divulge information or send money. In recent years; however, one particular kind of scam call has been targeting the elderly. Someone on Facebook the other day was warning others about a scam that targets grandparents in particular, as the caller would pretend to be their grandchildren to solicit money in the form of gift cards or money transfers. The scammers would come up with excuses such as needing money for car payments, rent, bail, and apparently more recently, Covid-19 related issues such as medical appointments and testing. This is not the first time that I have heard of this scam because back in mid 2020, this same scam happened to my grandmother. So now I tell you this story as a cautionary tale to prevent anything bad from happening to your loved ones.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO