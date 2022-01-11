ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

AARP Fraud Watch : Utility Scams

abc27.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the low temperatures driving up our utility usage scammers are coming up with new ways to cheat you...

www.abc27.com

gowatertown.net

Watertown police issue scam alert involving Municipal Utilities

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown police are warning the public about another scam that’s surfaced recently. Captain Steve Rehorst says the police department has received recent reports from individuals and businesses that have been scammed out of money. In these recent cases, the scammers contacted people to say they have past-due...
WATERTOWN, SD
WAFB

How to avoid scams in 2022 for a fraud-free new year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As more of us continue to shop online more than ever before, the Better Business Bureau has tips on how to steer clear of the riskiest scams in 2022. “You need to also challenge yourself to protect yourself, said Carmen Million, the President and CEO of the South Central BBB. “So what we’re suggesting is that you make a goal to protect yourself as far as shopping online because everybody’s doing it now.”
CENTRAL, LA
boothbayregister.com

AARP scam alert: Credit repair scams

If you’re like a lot of Americans, you spent a lot this holiday season and you might be in the mood to tackle your debt in the New Year. Getting yourself out of debt takes time and discipline. Be wary of offers of guaranteed quick fixes. Con artists prey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Derrick

Police warn of likely increase in scams, fraud

Sugarcreek Borough police are warning residents about a likely increase in scam and fraud calls as tax season approaches. Police said in a news release that the Social Security Administration doesn’t contact people by phone or email and that the agency doesn’t accept gift cards, Apple Pay or I-Tunes gift cards as a method of payment. Those things are a sure sign of a scam, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls City Warns of Utilities Scam

TWIN FALLS, Idaho(KLIX)-Scammers are calling Twin Falls residents claiming to be with the city utility department wanting payment or services will be shut off. According to the City of Twin Falls, the scammers are telling people they are officials with the city and attempt to get personal information and ask for payment to prevent utilities from being turned off. The city reminds people that the Twin Falls Utility Services Department only handles water, wastewater, garbage, and recycling services, all other utilities are handled by other companies. Power is provided by Idaho Power Company and gas is a service of Intermountain Gas.
TWIN FALLS, ID
boothbayregister.com

AARP scam alert: New Year’s resolution

It’s New Year’s Resolution time. Time to make a commitment to be fraud aware in 2022. For the next 52 weeks, like clockwork, scammers will be on the prowl looking to steal our money or sensitive information. Fraud is at an all-time high, but we can all take steps to help prevent it from happening to us.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTOP

Fairfax Water warns customers of ongoing utility scams

In light of a rise in utility scams, Fairfax Water has issued a warning to protect its customers. In a message to its customers, Fairfax Water said to avoid giving personal or financial information to anyone claiming to represent the utility over the phone, or in person. “We are aware...
FAIRFAX, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
AARP
WGME

On Your Side: Beware of utility payment scams this winter

STATEWIDE (WGME) -- The CBS13 I-Team is on your side with a new, monthly segment to put a spotlight on scams. Each month, we'll tell you one of the ways fraudsters are targeting Mainers and how to avoid falling victim. The I-Team tip line gets a steady stream of questions...
MAINE STATE
Fox17

Michigan drivers advised to watch out for refund scams

LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan is warning residents of potential scammers who might attempt to take advantage of refunds that will be awarded to Michigan motorists. The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) previously announced that drivers in the state will receive $400 per insured vehicle under certain conditions.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Watch Out For This Phone Scam that Targets Grandparents

Scam calls are nothing new. Many times, scammers will try to sound like a company we affiliate with in order to get us to divulge information or send money. In recent years; however, one particular kind of scam call has been targeting the elderly. Someone on Facebook the other day was warning others about a scam that targets grandparents in particular, as the caller would pretend to be their grandchildren to solicit money in the form of gift cards or money transfers. The scammers would come up with excuses such as needing money for car payments, rent, bail, and apparently more recently, Covid-19 related issues such as medical appointments and testing. This is not the first time that I have heard of this scam because back in mid 2020, this same scam happened to my grandmother. So now I tell you this story as a cautionary tale to prevent anything bad from happening to your loved ones.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTVM

AARP Alabama warns of robocalls, latest COVID-19 test scam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a familiar sound. Your phone is ringing, but if that number isn’t familiar, it could be a robocall. “It’s something that we saw less of in 2020, because of the pandemic,” said Jamie Harding with AARP Alabama. That is because many...
ALABAMA STATE
ocala-news.com

Ocala Electric Utility reminding residents to stay alert for potential scams

Ocala Electric Utility is reminding local residents to be aware of potential utility payment scams. OEU will never call customers to demand payment using any prepaid cards or debit cards. Representatives of OEU will never call, email, or appear unannounced at a customer’s door in an attempt to sell energy-saving products, and power is never cut to businesses after hours.
OCALA, FL
q957.com

SFPD: Another utility scam; Man walks into house, attacks woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Crime marches on in Sioux Falls. Here are highlights from Thursday’s Sioux Falls Police briefing. Another Sioux Falls resident falls victim to a utility fraud. Like yesterday’s scam, fraudsters called a 60-year-old woman and told her she needed to pay her Xcel electric...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
North Platte Post

Scam Alert: Watch out for fake coupons on social media

Everyone loves a good deal, and scammers know it. Counterfeit coupons are popular way for scammers to steal your identity and money. Motives and methods vary, but phony coupons often mean serious losses for retailers, consumers, or both. How the scam works. You come across a website, either through a...
RETAIL
Dodge City Daily Globe

BBB says watch out for scam COVID tests

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the increased demand for testing has led to the inevitable increase in testing scams. The Omicron variant in particular, with its rapid spread, has Americans unwittingly falling for scammer products. Deceptive advertising trumpets unapproved tests. Victims end up losing money, their health insurance or Medicare information as well as additional personal data such as their Social Security number and financial information. Your Better Business Bureau (BBB) has advice for immunizing yourself from COVID scams.
PUBLIC SAFETY

