Clinton, AR

Homes for sale in Clinton: New listings

Clinton Journal
Clinton Journal
 5 days ago

(CLINTON, AR) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Check out these listings from around the Clinton area:

Check out these listings from around the Clinton area:

292 H Street, Clinton, 72031

3 Beds 2 Baths | $212,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,873 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This home sits in the perfect location on .83 of an acre on a corner lot. Close to Hwy 65 in the HEART of Clinton. This jewel is a split floor plan, 3 bedroom 2 bath. The Master Shower is recently remodeled. Both bathrooms have double sinks. The back deck is covered and is perfect for sitting and drinking your coffee. Gazebo with electricity. Unattached garage/workshop. Fully fenced back yard. The kitchen is spacious includes lots of cabinets for storage. Attached is two-car garage off the laundry room.

For open house information, contact Kayla Jones, IRealty Arkansas-Benton at 501-778-7355

For open house information, contact Kayla Jones, IRealty Arkansas-Benton at 501-778-7355

511 Pinewood, Clinton, 72031

5 Beds 4 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Welcome to market this split floor plan home close to Greers Ferry Lake. This home offers 5 bed 4 bath, two master suits, lots of space for your family. Outdoor shop/storage, wooden fence, back deck to enjoy weekend barbeques with the family while watching the kids play on a large flat lot. Come and see today!

For open house information, contact Randall Nichols, Nichols Realty Express at 501-286-8127

For open house information, contact Randall Nichols, Nichols Realty Express at 501-286-8127

885 The New Road, Shirley, 72153

3 Beds 2 Baths | $244,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,528 Square Feet | Built in 2005

What a great place in the country with room to roam. This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 28x30 insulated shop with 5 acres and can purchase 2 additional acres if you choose. About 2 miles to the Fairfield Bay Marina and the beautiful Greers Ferry Lake, 15 minutes to Clinton, and 10 minutes away from 2 gorgeous golf courses. Don't let this one slip away. Call today to set up a showing.

For open house information, contact Angela Smith, Coldwell Banker Heritage Homes at 501-825-7500

For open house information, contact Angela Smith, Coldwell Banker Heritage Homes at 501-825-7500

999 Libby Lane, Dennard, 72629

3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,048 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Beautiful Modular Home on permanent foundation located in the country but still close to town. This spacious home has it all. Large MBR with walkin closets, soaking tub and separate shower. Beautiful kitchens with all appliances conveying. Washer and dryer do not convey. Acreage has some field to it able to put horses or cattle on. Great Hunting area and has nice view of the Ozarks!! See Agent Remarks!!

For open house information, contact Phillip Jones, Arkansas Mountain Real Estate at 501-745-2296

For open house information, contact Phillip Jones, Arkansas Mountain Real Estate at 501-745-2296

See more property details

