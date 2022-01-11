ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, MN

Homes for sale in Lake City: New listings

Lake City Bulletin
Lake City Bulletin
 5 days ago

(LAKE CITY, MN) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Lake City listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yTdOF_0dihKj7C00

312 W Lyon Avenue, Lake City, 55041

4 Beds 5 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,448 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Spacious & Comfy Open front porch. Double entrance to this lovely Victorian Style home. All the beautiful woodwork & wood floors are here but the wiring, furnace, air conditioner, & siding have been updated. Fantastic Kitchen, with stainless appliances, solid surface countertops & butlers pantry. Formal Dining room with built in hutch. Living room with cozy gas fireplace. Den/library/game room w/built ins. Main floor bedroom & bath also combined with office. Open back deck & small screen porch walk out to beautifully landscaped back yard & Large 2 Story Detached Garage. Use this home for your own or rent out and share with others. 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms, 4 Baths, Laundry & Storage galore. 2 water heaters, new smoke alarms 2020, 150 amp breakers, basement has spray foam insulation. Walking distance to parks, farmers markets, music, library, downtown, beach & marina

For open house information, contact Sonda Featherstone, Featherstone Real Estate, LLC at 651-345-7577

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6092897)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fu7xj_0dihKj7C00

1302 Bush Street, Red Wing, 55066

2 Beds 1 Bath | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,076 Square Feet | Built in 1870

Cute little house on a corner lot in a nice neighborhood. Move in ready! Completely new kitchen and bathroom! Hardwood floors, fresh paint, light fixtures and doors! and a front porch for your swing!

For open house information, contact Kristen Kiecker, Homes Plus Realty at 507-286-1455

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6105559)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vdUHC_0dihKj7C00

513 S Garden Street, Lake City, 55041

2 Beds 1 Bath | $118,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,131 Square Feet | Built in 1870

A perfect fixer upper! Fix it up to live in or use as a rental. This home is located right across the High School. Nice attached double garage. Come and check out the potential this home has!

For open house information, contact Nancy Denzer, Kemp Real Estate at 651-764-4788

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6125935)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JI6Xn_0dihKj7C00

452 16Th Street, Red Wing, 55066

4 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,552 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Opportunity for rental income with a stable long-term tenant! Leased until the end of 2026, this is only for non-owner occupants. 4 bed 2 bath home with an attached 2 car garage and bonus room below garage. Home is in good condition, perfect for investors. Inquire for more information!

For open house information, contact Jameson Melbye, RE/MAX Results at 952-431-0455

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6025481)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake City, MN
Real Estate
Local
Minnesota Business
Lake City, MN
Business
City
Lake City, MN
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
The Associated Press

Seoul: N. Korea fires projectile in 4th launch this month

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Monday fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea in its fourth weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea and Japan said, with the apparent goal of demonstrating its military might amid paused diplomacy with the United States and pandemic border closures.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#Ins#Housing List#Spacious Comfy Open#Victorian#Fantastic Kitchen#Baths Laundry Storage
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Lake City Bulletin

Lake City Bulletin

Lake City, MN
50
Followers
379
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lake City Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy