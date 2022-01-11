Homes for sale in Lake City: New listings

(LAKE CITY, MN) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Lake City listings:

312 W Lyon Avenue, Lake City, 55041 4 Beds 5 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,448 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Spacious & Comfy Open front porch. Double entrance to this lovely Victorian Style home. All the beautiful woodwork & wood floors are here but the wiring, furnace, air conditioner, & siding have been updated. Fantastic Kitchen, with stainless appliances, solid surface countertops & butlers pantry. Formal Dining room with built in hutch. Living room with cozy gas fireplace. Den/library/game room w/built ins. Main floor bedroom & bath also combined with office. Open back deck & small screen porch walk out to beautifully landscaped back yard & Large 2 Story Detached Garage. Use this home for your own or rent out and share with others. 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms, 4 Baths, Laundry & Storage galore. 2 water heaters, new smoke alarms 2020, 150 amp breakers, basement has spray foam insulation. Walking distance to parks, farmers markets, music, library, downtown, beach & marina

For open house information, contact Sonda Featherstone, Featherstone Real Estate, LLC at 651-345-7577

1302 Bush Street, Red Wing, 55066 2 Beds 1 Bath | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,076 Square Feet | Built in 1870

Cute little house on a corner lot in a nice neighborhood. Move in ready! Completely new kitchen and bathroom! Hardwood floors, fresh paint, light fixtures and doors! and a front porch for your swing!

For open house information, contact Kristen Kiecker, Homes Plus Realty at 507-286-1455

513 S Garden Street, Lake City, 55041 2 Beds 1 Bath | $118,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,131 Square Feet | Built in 1870

A perfect fixer upper! Fix it up to live in or use as a rental. This home is located right across the High School. Nice attached double garage. Come and check out the potential this home has!

For open house information, contact Nancy Denzer, Kemp Real Estate at 651-764-4788

452 16Th Street, Red Wing, 55066 4 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,552 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Opportunity for rental income with a stable long-term tenant! Leased until the end of 2026, this is only for non-owner occupants. 4 bed 2 bath home with an attached 2 car garage and bonus room below garage. Home is in good condition, perfect for investors. Inquire for more information!

For open house information, contact Jameson Melbye, RE/MAX Results at 952-431-0455