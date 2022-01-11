Homes for sale in Lincolnton: New listings

(LINCOLNTON, GA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Lincolnton area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Lincolnton area:

1063 Fleming Lake Court, Lincolnton, 30817 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,025,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,808 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Coastal farm-style residence on Clarks Hill lake in Lincolnton, GA! Custom built home boasts a total of 5 BRS and 4.5 BAs between the main residence & apartment. 3,808 sqft residence features the Owner's suite and guest suite on the main level, pine floors throughout, and a huge entertaining room in the rear of the home that has windows from wall to wall! This kitchen with a 10' island was made for family gatherings that connects to a 48x14 screened porch with a masonry fireplace. Upper level features a loft, 2 bedrooms, amd 3rd level bunk room! 2-car garage connected by a breezeway doubles as an outdoor gathering space, perfect for oyster roasts & Lowcountry boils. Guest apartment above the garage features a kitchenette, bedroom that sleeps a queen bed plus 2 built-in bunks, and full bath! Outdoor shower for rinsing off after a fun day swimming by the dock! Corp property has been under brushed down to the lake, dock is included and on order (photo included)!

For open house information, contact STONE & COMPANY, MEYBOHM REAL ESTATE-WHEELER RD at 706-736-3375

4814 Double Branches Road, Lincolnton, 30817 5 Beds 4 Baths | $479,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,280 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Stunning 2 story, 5 bed/3 1/2 bath home on 2.24 Ac in the Double Branches Community across from Rocky Branch Golf Course. This home features hardwood floors throughout the main living floor, except the master bedroom. The kitchen has custom made cabinets- some with glass doors-, all stainless steel appliances including gas cook top, double ovens, ice machine, frig/freezer, dishwasher, and built in microwave. The breakfast room is adjacent to the kitchen with a separate dining room off the foyer. The great room opens to a covered patio for entertaining in a beautiful back yard. 2 bedrooms on this floor share a bath. The master suite has a walk in closet, separate tile shower, garden tub, and double vanities. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms that share a Jack and Jill bath. A separate den, bonus room, and 2 floored attic spaces finish off this floor. This home is in a ideal location - 20 minutes from Evans, less than 15 minutes from Lincolnton, and less than 5 minutes to the lake.

For open house information, contact CLAY TURNER, TURNER REALTY at 706-359-3930