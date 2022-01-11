ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, WY

Take a look at these homes for sale in Buffalo

Buffalo Voice
 5 days ago

(Buffalo, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Buffalo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

25 Pioneer Road, Buffalo, 82834

3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Country living only 15 minutes from Buffalo. Ranch style home with gorgeous views of the mountains. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with walk in closets. The pantry of your dreams awaits you, an extra oven, kitchen sink, storage and more. There is an option to buy another 6.10 acres as well. The home has new lap siding and if you want the ability to choose the paint color call quick to make an offer! Call Casey for your showing today 307-217-0044.

121 Coyote Court, Buffalo, 82834

3 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,416 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Almost New, Construction (Tri-Mountain Homes - Contractor) was completed March 2020, this 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home with unfinished basement (plumbed for another bathroom) has egress window and room for another bedroom is located on the edge of the town of Buffalo in a Newer Development with No HOA fees. This Low Maintenance Home has nice Open Living/Dining/Kitchen on Main Floor with Beautiful Views. Seller has added window treatments, landscaping, and fencing since build completion. Just minutes away from the Fairgrounds and Historic Downtown Buffalo.Call Listing Agents Today for a Private Showing - it's a Must See!

