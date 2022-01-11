House hunt Alpine: See what’s on the market now

(Alpine, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Alpine will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1260 Angel Rd., Alpine, 79830 3 Beds 3 Baths | $412,500 | Single Family Residence | 4,550 Square Feet | Built in 2000

WOW!!! 250 acres!! 3450 SqFt Home! 1100 SqFt second home! 2 large workshops!! Open Views! This piece of heaven is fenced and cross fenced! The main house features 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths with 2 large living areas, 2 dining areas and an open kitchen. The second home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living, kitchen and dining! Water well and backup generator make this the perfect place to live off grid! Truly one of a kind!!

For open house information, contact Greg Graham, Graham & Co. Realty Group at 469-916-0030

909 S Cactus St, Alpine, 79830 4 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,378 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Rarely do you find a property with land, views, and privacy. This 2378 sq ft 4 Bed 2 Bath 2 Kitchen home faces the Newberry Ranch. The photos don't do justice to these gorgeous Views. Sitting on 3.6 Acres this home features two separate living quarters. The larger section of the home features 2 beds 1 bath, living room, dining room and kitchen. Entering the East side of the home you will find smaller living quarters complete with a kitchen. Seeing this home and location is well worth your time.

For open house information, contact Carol Morrow, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY -Midland at 432-520-5151

2500 W Hwy 90, Alpine, 79830 6 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,698 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Two houses for the price of one!!! Yellow house features 2 bedrooms and one bathroom, with a fenced yard and 3 car carport. The green house has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a fenced yard and 1 car garage. Great investment property!! Call Stormie at 432-386-2268 for more information, or to schedule a showing.

For open house information, contact Stormie McEntire, 3 Nails Realty at 432-837-4440

37 Ridge Line Drive, Alpine, 79830 2 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Peace and quiet abound in this energy efficient home surrounded by gorgeous landscaping adorned with native trees and blooming cactus as well as a stunning oak beside a 3 tiered tranquil streaming rock waterfall. Watch the wildlife graze from one of a kind screened in viewing porch. Stunning mountain views from every window in this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom secuded home with a bonus sitting room or office and an extra large walk in master closet all on 10.8 acres. Just too many features to list!

For open house information, contact Jackie Riggs, Jet Set Realtors at 469-318-9818