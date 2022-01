During the conflict and change of government, many people could not reach us. It was too dangerous and the roads were cut off. Sadly, I was personally affected by this. My mother became very sick during the fighting, but the route to the hospital was cut off by the clashes. It took days of driving for her to eventually reach treatment in Herat on the other side of the country. She died ten days after falling ill. It was a terrible time.

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO