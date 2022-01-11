Save a Solid $100 on the Mini LED 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M1

We keep receiving fantastic deals from Amazon.com, where we have recently spotted last year’s 24-inch iMac that is currently receiving a $100 discount, meaning that you can purchase one for $1,599. This will get you a new iMac with a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. You also get Apple’s M1 processor with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU that will deliver outstanding performance and more than enough power to make any task. Unfortunately, only the Blue variant is the one getting these savings, so your choices are a bit limited. Other color options are also on sale, but they won’t get you the same $100 savings. And if you don’t feel like you need that much storage space, you can opt for the model that packs a 7‑core GPU M1 processor and half the storage space with 256GB, for just $1,249, which is $50 more affordable than the other entry-level variants. Whatever the case, you would still receive 8GB RAM on both options, 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video quality, studio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings, a six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience, and color matching Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard with your purchase.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO