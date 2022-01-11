ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montevideo, MN

Take a look at these homes for sale in Montevideo

Montevideo Bulletin
Montevideo Bulletin
 5 days ago

(Montevideo, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Montevideo. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OT9kM_0dihJS1W00

1401 Benson Road, Montevideo, 56265

3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,588 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Fall in love! Main floor living at it's best with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open concept living/dining room and kitchen, main floor laundry and attached 2 stall garage. Need more space? Basement has ample space and potential to add whatever your additional needs may be. New kitchen appliances, all cabinetry has self close hardware, center island with granite top and farm style sink with front apron. Love the great outdoors? Large lot size, beautiful front patio, new windows, decks and landscape, should be a great start for all your outside enjoyment and future plans.

For open house information, contact Jan Sanow, Weichert REALTORS Tower Properties at 218-825-7787

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6134010)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hk0l5_0dihJS1W00

1429 N 4Th Street, Montevideo, 56265

4 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,029 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Originally designed under the direction of famous architect, Frank Lloyd Wright, (by his student intern), this amazing 4 bedroom/ 2 bath tri-level home captures the timeless beauty of Mid Century Architectural Design. Accentuating the uniqueness is the fully remodeled eat-in kitchen with newly tiled backsplash, counters, flooring, lighting, SS appliances, and chef style gas grill with exhaust fan. The modern open concept flows throughout the home on all levels. From exterior to interior this home has a number of modern updates including: new exterior & interior paint, new hardwood floors, new elevated deck (you can choose the railing), new electrical & plumbing. The 3/4 bath in the basement is in the process of being completed. However, Seller is willing to allow you to finish it as you desire and will negotiate that option into the price. Enjoy the cozy 3 season porch, attached 2 car garage and large back yard. This unique home is a must see! Welcome Home!

For open house information, contact Janell Welling, Hughes Real Estate and Auction at 320-815-0460

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6134407)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OOlCK_0dihJS1W00

1110 N 6Th Street, Montevideo, 56265

4 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Check out this beautiful, well maintained, 4 bedroom, 2 bath rambler style home! Open floor plan, 3 bedrooms on main floor. If you are looking for main floor living, laundry, could be moved to up to bedroom #3! Newer siding, shingles, windows, gutters and flooring. 1 stall attached garage and 2 stall detached garage. Finished basement with large family room. Several large closets/storage areas. Move in Ready!

For open house information, contact Cynthia Walter, Weichert REALTORS Tower Properties at 218-825-7787

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6122370)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FYn6h_0dihJS1W00

310 S 5Th Street, Montevideo, 56265

2 Beds 2 Baths | $68,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,372 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This home includes an attached 1 car garage, formal dining room, front 3 season porch, two bedrooms and full bath. Back alley access to your garage and back yard. Great investment property or home to call your own.

For open house information, contact Janell Welling, Hughes Real Estate and Auction at 320-815-0460

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6073287)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Montevideo, MN
Business
City
Montevideo, MN
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
The Associated Press

Seoul: N. Korea fires projectile in 4th launch this month

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Monday fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea in its fourth weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea and Japan said, with the apparent goal of demonstrating its military might amid paused diplomacy with the United States and pandemic border closures.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Housing List
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Montevideo Bulletin

Montevideo Bulletin

Montevideo, MN
36
Followers
380
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Montevideo Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy