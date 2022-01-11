Take a look at these homes for sale in Montevideo

(Montevideo, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Montevideo. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1401 Benson Road, Montevideo, 56265 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,588 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Fall in love! Main floor living at it's best with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open concept living/dining room and kitchen, main floor laundry and attached 2 stall garage. Need more space? Basement has ample space and potential to add whatever your additional needs may be. New kitchen appliances, all cabinetry has self close hardware, center island with granite top and farm style sink with front apron. Love the great outdoors? Large lot size, beautiful front patio, new windows, decks and landscape, should be a great start for all your outside enjoyment and future plans.

For open house information, contact Jan Sanow, Weichert REALTORS Tower Properties at 218-825-7787

1429 N 4Th Street, Montevideo, 56265 4 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,029 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Originally designed under the direction of famous architect, Frank Lloyd Wright, (by his student intern), this amazing 4 bedroom/ 2 bath tri-level home captures the timeless beauty of Mid Century Architectural Design. Accentuating the uniqueness is the fully remodeled eat-in kitchen with newly tiled backsplash, counters, flooring, lighting, SS appliances, and chef style gas grill with exhaust fan. The modern open concept flows throughout the home on all levels. From exterior to interior this home has a number of modern updates including: new exterior & interior paint, new hardwood floors, new elevated deck (you can choose the railing), new electrical & plumbing. The 3/4 bath in the basement is in the process of being completed. However, Seller is willing to allow you to finish it as you desire and will negotiate that option into the price. Enjoy the cozy 3 season porch, attached 2 car garage and large back yard. This unique home is a must see! Welcome Home!

For open house information, contact Janell Welling, Hughes Real Estate and Auction at 320-815-0460

1110 N 6Th Street, Montevideo, 56265 4 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Check out this beautiful, well maintained, 4 bedroom, 2 bath rambler style home! Open floor plan, 3 bedrooms on main floor. If you are looking for main floor living, laundry, could be moved to up to bedroom #3! Newer siding, shingles, windows, gutters and flooring. 1 stall attached garage and 2 stall detached garage. Finished basement with large family room. Several large closets/storage areas. Move in Ready!

For open house information, contact Cynthia Walter, Weichert REALTORS Tower Properties at 218-825-7787

310 S 5Th Street, Montevideo, 56265 2 Beds 2 Baths | $68,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,372 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This home includes an attached 1 car garage, formal dining room, front 3 season porch, two bedrooms and full bath. Back alley access to your garage and back yard. Great investment property or home to call your own.

For open house information, contact Janell Welling, Hughes Real Estate and Auction at 320-815-0460