House-hunt Yerington: What’s on the market

35 Buffalo Lane, Yerington, 89447 3 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,224 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Over .25 acres at the edge of Yerington charming 3/2 home with hard to find green all around. This home is surrounded by grass with a fully operational sprinkler system. Built in BBQ in the back yard for great entertaining. The property includes a shed and a separate dog run as well. Enjoy quiet living in this find!

For open house information, contact Shannon Anderson, Berney Realty, LTD at 775-423-4230

475 Pete Henrichs, Yerington, 89447 5 Beds 3 Baths | $716,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,950 Square Feet | Built in 1983

This lovely house is situated on 2 level acres with beautiful views in every direction. Inside, the house is a lot bigger than it looks from the outside. There is a formal living room, dining room, kitchen, and a half bath on the main floor. There is also a giant sunroom, rec room, pool room or game area just off the kitchen and family room finished with large skylights.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Scott, Ferrari-Lund Real Estate Reno at 775-688-4000