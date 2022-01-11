ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yerington, NV

House-hunt Yerington: What’s on the market

Yerington Updates
Yerington Updates
 5 days ago

(YERINGTON, NV) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Yerington area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Yerington area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G9Hbx_0dihJL5f00

35 Buffalo Lane, Yerington, 89447

3 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,224 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Over .25 acres at the edge of Yerington charming 3/2 home with hard to find green all around. This home is surrounded by grass with a fully operational sprinkler system. Built in BBQ in the back yard for great entertaining. The property includes a shed and a separate dog run as well. Enjoy quiet living in this find!

For open house information, contact Shannon Anderson, Berney Realty, LTD at 775-423-4230

Copyright © 2022 Northern Nevada Regional MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNRMLS-210015126)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30kN6N_0dihJL5f00

475 Pete Henrichs, Yerington, 89447

5 Beds 3 Baths | $716,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,950 Square Feet | Built in 1983

This lovely house is situated on 2 level acres with beautiful views in every direction. Inside, the house is a lot bigger than it looks from the outside. There is a formal living room, dining room, kitchen, and a half bath on the main floor. There is also a giant sunroom, rec room, pool room or game area just off the kitchen and family room finished with large skylights.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Scott, Ferrari-Lund Real Estate Reno at 775-688-4000

Copyright © 2022 Northern Nevada Regional MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNRMLS-210015767)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
City
Yerington, NV
The Associated Press

Seoul: N. Korea fires projectile in 4th launch this month

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Monday fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea in its fourth weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea and Japan said, with the apparent goal of demonstrating its military might amid paused diplomacy with the United States and pandemic border closures.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sprinkler#Family Room#Housing List#House#Nv#Bbq#Berney Realty Ltd
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Yerington Updates

Yerington Updates

Yerington, NV
64
Followers
356
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yerington Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy