House-hunt Cherokee: What’s on the market

00 Mary Lee Place, Waynesville, 28785 3 Beds 4 Baths | $887,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,846 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to Mary Lee Place! This premier development of Appalachian style Arts & Crafts homes is brought to you by prominent builder/developer Distinctive Building & Design, whose projects are characterized by innovative design and immaculate construction. The open living concepts serve to embrace the gorgeous setting. Versatile and stylish, and with its abundant windows, this home's layout will maximize sweeping views toward Lake Junaluska. Thoughtful touches include a two-sided fireplace warming both the great room and deck. Kitchen is a chef's dream with: gas stove, endless appliance options, eat-in island, and extra large cabinets/pantry for plenty of storage. Lower level features another master suite, second living area, and private covered patio. This large and private parcel is conducive to having a level lawn area and an outbuilding/guest house. A few choice lots remain. Set up your tour of this fantastic development today!

For open house information, contact Darrin Graves, Keller Williams Great Smokies at 828-926-5155

238 Mallard Loop, Waynesville, 28785 2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 628 Square Feet | Built in None

Here's your opportunity to own a waterfront property nestled in the mountains of Western North Carolina. This park model is spacious and has been very well maintained. You can even sit waterside in the evenings surrounded by a screened in back porch. There are 2 full bathrooms, a spacious laundry room, 2 bedrooms, a living area and full kitchen. Say hello to your neighbors while walking a level neighborhood road. No worries about driving up winding, mountain roads. If you've been looking for a peaceful getaway, this could be it!

For open house information, contact Juli Rogers, RE/MAX Executive at 866-846-2308

391 Cedarwood Drive, Waynesville, 28785 2 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 896 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Adorable, updated cottage in a prime Jonathan Creek/Waynesville location. This gorgeous remodeled home is move in ready with all of the upgrades you desire. New wood laminate flooring, new appliances, new sinks and hardware, fresh paint throughout, upgraded wood wall accents, new bathrooms and a fabulous butcher block counter. The exterior boasts a fully refinished deck with pastoral and mountain views, freshly painted siding plus a brand new metal roof, new gutters and paved access. The driveway has been newly graveled and invites you to come take a look. This cottage would be a fantastic vacation rental, close to Maggie Valley, Cataloochee and I-40, or a low maintenance full time residence.

For open house information, contact Laura Holland, Four Seasons Realty Group at 828-648-2970

158 Windy Hill Drive, Waynesville, 28785 2 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,803 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Want to live in the mountains at an affordable price? Come see this beautiful home located on Utah Mtn in Waynesville, NC! Enjoy your coffee in the morning on the covered porch while watching the clouds creep up the mountains. This 2 BR, 2.5 BA home has a bonus room in the loft and an enclosed porch that would make a great office, sitting room, or crafting room. Natural sunlight shines through in several places providing that warm, natural lighting. Living room is wide open and provides plenty of living arrangements. Major appliances are included in this home. Basement has workbenches, a cedar lined closet, and a large walk-in storage pantry. Main living area floors are wood and the spiral staircase and upstairs loft are carpeted. For full disclosure, there is approx. 350 sq ft (Bedroom, kitchen, and a bathroom) that have a ceiling height of 6'11". Come take a look at this beautiful home and claim your place in this lovely mountain community!

For open house information, contact John Lynn, Keller Williams Realty Mountain Partners at 828-290-1000