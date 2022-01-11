Check out these homes on the Amery market now

(Amery, WI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Amery. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

1455 2 1/2 Street, Almena Twp, 54889 3 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,627 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Great investment opportunity! Spacious 3 bed 1 bath home on a 1.44 acre lot. Complete one level living with one bed, one bath, and laundry all on the main level. Two additional bedrooms on the upper level and an unfished attic that could be used in a variety of ways. Nice open yard and large 2 car heated detached garage. Cash buyers only, home likely will not qualify for lending. Located less than a mile from upper Turtle Lake. Great opportunity to remodel or use as an investment property. Schedule your private showing today!

140 Pine Crest Road, Balsam Lake, 54810 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Don't miss this opportunity to own this custom built oasis on the premier Balsam Lake. Enjoy lake life with 125' of sandy lakeshore and 14' of water at the end of the dock. Great for swimming and fishing! Finishes include red oak floors, gourmet kitchen, luxurious owner's suite, 6 zoned in-floor heat, and a recently added guest suite with 3/4 bath and rec room. The exterior of the home is custom, hand-scribed log siding with a huge deck leading to a heated tree house gazebo. Great spaces for gatherings, recently added fire pit, hot tub, and landscaping + trees for a private feel. Built to last forever with 12" Spancrete over the entire 12" poured foundation, spray foamed 6" walls, metal roof, and Pella windows. Close to town and the convenience of city utilities. Hurry in, this property will not disappoint!

636 113Th Street, Lincoln Twp, 54001 4 Beds 3 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,603 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Conveniently located one mile to Amery, this beautiful property boasts a wonderful 4 bed/3 bath home, a large & private yard and a 40' x 40' shed. Enjoy entertaining friends and family in the airy & open kitchen/living/dining rooms with hardwood floors. The kitchen has many updates in the past four years and the adjacent 16x14 deck easily allows you to take the entertaining outdoors. At the end of a long day, retreat to your master bedroom where you'll be able to escape the everyday hustle & bustle by enjoying the views of nature. The master bedroom has a private half bath. An additional bedroom and full bathroom round out the main level. The large family room in the lower level affords you another area to gather with those that mean the most. Complete the second kitchen or convert it to a bar area. Two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and adorable laundry room complete the lower level. A great mixture of open space and mature trees make up the yard. Perfect for any activity.

234 Arlington Drive, Amery, 54001 3 Beds 3 Baths | $364,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,634 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Nestled in the heart of Amery in a highly sought after neighborhood . Sits this Majestic home! On over 1/2 acre lot with breathtaking views of North Twin Lake, and the City of Amery skyline , From the moment you enter this home you will be WOWED!! Brick Foyer,hickory wood floors, Custom cabinets with soft close, accent crown molding, quartz countertops thoughout sprawling DREAM kitchen that has a 12ft custom bar with built in range and beautiful wood columns. Kitchen aid black stainless state of the art appliances. Open concept with views from every room. This is a quality constructed home ! That will not dissapoint.! Truly a must see! For the outdoor enthusiast,so much to do!, boating, biking, walking, hiking,tennis courts multiple parks and the boat landing all with in walking distance. What a place to call home! The work is done!

