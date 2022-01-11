Check out these homes on the Pratt market now

(Pratt, KS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pratt. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

515 Welton St, Pratt, 67124 4 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,465 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Very spacious, great neighborhood and perfect for your family!!! The porch will give a warm welcome to all with floor to ceiling windows into living room. Living room is especially roomy with coat closet & access to basement, There are two bedrooms w/nice closets plus hall storage and full bath with tub/shower combo, Kitchen has just been updated w/new paint, subway tile backsplash & lots of cabinet and counter space. Adjacent space is open to kitchen and dining room & offers an extension to either. Formal dining room offers corner woodburning fireplace and sliding doors out to patio. Master bedroom suite offers very spacious bedroom, vanity and mirror room with shower/toilet room on one side and giant walk in closet on the opposite side...PLUS access to private yard retreat space! Basement offers office, laundry/furnace room, nice family room with bar that will remain with the house, storm room and bonus room with closet. Back yard is very private with 6' privacy fence and offers wonderful new patio, and two storage buildings. There are two HVAC units, one for front part of house and one for the back addition. New thermopane windows installed on East & North side of home. Seller has purchased new siding for the home & is currently in the process of installing it. Basement HVAC is recent and high efficiency, water heater new in 2021. There is an easement in back of house so it may be possible to build a garage in back. Don't let this gem get away! Call Starla 620-672-1715

500 S Fincham Rd, Pratt, 67124 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Country setting which could not be closer to town!! Main floor offers spacious living room open to kitchen, vaulted ceilings, woodburning fireplace and sliding doors out to screened in porch. Kitchen offers vaulted ceilings, pantry, good cabinet space, and dining area. Three very spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, great closet space and hard wood floors (under carpet), Main bathroom has lots of space, offers tub/shower combo & extra long vanity cabinet. Laundry is adjacent to back door and basement stairway. Basement is partitioned into rooms and could be easily finished into family room & bonus room with closet with some paint and flooring. There is a furnace/storage room and a 3/4 bath. Property also offers detached two car garage. Seller will provide a survey prior to closing that will include tree line on north and will be approx 3.5 Acres (see attached aerial view). Septic tank east of house, water well north in tree line. HVAC system new 2021 and roof replaced 2020. Needs cosmetic updates but a very unique property that is sure to sell quickly! City has changed address from 1st St to Fincham Rd. Call Starla 620-672-1715

206 E 5Th St, Pratt, 67124 2 Beds 3 Baths | $98,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,468 Square Feet | Built in 1923

Front porch welcomes all! Very spacious home for your family!! Main floor offers open Living room/formal dining room Lshaped room which could all be living room or separated. Dining area offers built in hutch, Kitchen has been remodeled and offers LOTS of cabinets and counterspace including stove, refrigerator, & new dishwasher with arch separating kitchen eat in area. Laundry/mudroom is adjacent to kitchen and offers outside access to back yard and garage. Master bedroom offers lots of closet space and master bath adjacent with walk in shower. Main floor bedroom is spacious and offers nice closet space as well and main bath is in adjacent hallway. Basement is finished and offers nice family room, (currently being used as a bedroom), bonus room with closet, and storage/furnace room with lots of shelving, bathroom with offers very nice tiled, walk in shower. This room is presently being used as an exercise room but could easily be another bonus room. Back yard is fenced. There is a detached one car garage with opener. Driveway is shared with adjacent property on the east. The updates within the last three years include: high efficiency HVAC, new carpeting, water heater, and electric disconnect and panel. Ready to call your own at an incredibly affordable price!

802 S Taylor St, Pratt, 67124 1 Bed 1 Bath | $24,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Solid house on a great corner lot ready to renovate to make it your own or super investment potential! Main floor offers Living room/ Formal dining room separated by archway and offers lots of windows and hard wood floors. One bedroom with decent closet space, kitchen that could be opened into formal dining room for a more open concept and bathroom that has been updated with tub/shower combo. Basement is partitioned into Family room, two bonus rooms and utility room. Laundry was originally in basement laundry room but has recently been moved up to dining room. Front porch is concrete, very solid metal storage building in back. Alley access to the property and all situated on a great corner lot. Roof & electric service looks updated. Has not been lived in for a few months but seller had the property winterized. Hurry to take advantage of this investment opportunity!

