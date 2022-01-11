Check out these homes for sale in Sioux Center now

(Sioux Center, IA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sioux Center. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

214 1St Ave Se, Sioux Center, 51250 3 Beds 2 Baths | $216,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,397 Square Feet | Built in 1949

There`s so much to love in this cozy cottage!! Situated in an established neighborhood within walking distance to downtown, this house has all the features of home. The main floor offers a spacious living room with wood flooring, updated kitchen with pantry and dining, 2 bedrooms and full bath!! Upstairs has a living area, along with a large bedroom. The finished basement offers additional living space, bedroom (non~egress), 3\4 bath and laundry\storage. The private backyard is perfect for entertaining with a large, maintenance free deck , ample green space, established trees, and raised garden beds!! 1 stall detached garage, all appliances included, and move~in ready!!!!

125 Se Frankfort Ave, Orange City, 51041 5 Beds 4 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,534 Square Feet | Built in 1916

Beautiful, 1916 Craftsman bungalow located on a spacious lot. This home has been skillfully restored and renovated to offer the charm and character of a historic home with all the modern luxuries. The front of this property has the quintessential wide verandah and deep overhanging eaves, a statement of the bungalow style. Inside, the main floor living area is adorned with original wood work and built~ins. A formal living and dining room are adjacent to the well~appointed kitchen, with gas stove, double ovens, and french doors to a large, private deck. An attached two stall garage leads to a new addition that includes a mudroom, powder bathroom and laundry room, all with custom cabinetry. This connects to a cozy family room with gas fireplace and coffered ceiling. A small staircase leads to a spacious media room, compete with built~in dry bar and beverage fridge. This lower level also includes a bedroom with attached on suite bathroom with walk in shower. This could potentially act as the master suite. The main floor offers another bedroom with attached half bath; currently being used as a home office. The second story has another three bedrooms (one is currently being used as a walk~in closet) and another full bathroom. Outside, this property has a custom fire~pit, well manicured landscaping, mature trees and a newly built, stand alone garage that could double as a workshop. Don't miss out on this beautiful property!!!

1208 16Th Street Se, Sioux Center, 51250 2 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Looking to simplify living? This new Sioux Center listing is for you! Situated in an established neighborhood with private backyard, this condo offers over 1,500 square feet of open concept living space! Through the front door, you are welcomed into a spacious living area open to a functional kitchen with classy finishes and breakfast bar seating! Also featured is a large master suite with walk-in closet and 3/4 bath, open concept den with electric fireplace, dining room with backyard access, an additional bedroom, full bath, and laundry! Don't miss the 2 stall finished garage; insulated and finished with drains, along with a finished storage/mechanical room! Move in ready, no HOA, and all appliances included!

508 Olympia Ave Se, Orange City, 51041 5 Beds 3 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,912 Square Feet | Built in 1994

RANCH HOME. MOVE-IN READY. GREAT LOCATION. LOTS OF UPDATES. Situated on the quiet street of Olympia Ave, enjoy the quiet neighborhood this home has to offer. Whether you like to enjoy the beautiful sunrises or the stunning sunsets, you get the best of both worlds here on either the front porch or the back deck. Both are composite, no-maintenance decks. The attached double garage is a great bonus to this home with lots of storage above and an included work bench. As you enter the front door, the foyer will welcome you and is suitable for the mid-western good-bye’s. The main floor has a vaulted ceiling giving an expansive feel. This home has a partial open-concept layout on the main floor. The living room opens up into the dining which shares a space with the kitchen. Updated flooring has been installed throughout. The laundry room doubles as the mud room and attaches to the garage entry, great for functionality and ease. The master suite features a spacious walk-in closet as well as its own en-suite 3/4 bath. Rounding out the almost 1,500 square foot main floor is the guest bedroom and full bathroom. The basement has recently had some remodel work done in 2020/2021. Enjoy another 1,430 square feet of finished living space. There is a great spot for a kitchenette right at the bottom of the stairs. Or perhaps you need a home office, this space could be conducive for that as well. The family room is cozy and a great second spot to spread out. The basement has three more bedrooms, two of them are non-conforming but with a little work, could be turned into legal bedrooms. Another 3/4 bathroom and a storage/utility room finishes off the basement space. This is a great family home that sits on a great lot in a fabulous neighborhood!!!!

