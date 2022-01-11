ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Dam, KY

Beaver Dam-curious? These homes are on the market

Beaver Dam Post
 5 days ago

(Beaver Dam, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Beaver Dam. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4In1uK_0dihJ9aC00

25 Logan Hunt, Morgantown, 42261

3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,860 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Beautiful one-owner country home nestled on a wooded 1.8 acre lot. Immaculate condition, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, beautiful hardwood floors in main living areas. Enjoy your morning coffee on your back patio or covered front porch. This home is perfect for a family or those down-sizing. Nice 600 ft detached garage. Call for your private showing!

For open house information, contact Lisa Miller, Keller Williams First Choice Realty at 270-782-1811

Copyright © 2022 REALTOR&#174; Association of Southern Kentucky, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASKKY-RA20215156)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tec56_0dihJ9aC00

2131 Needmore Road, Morgantown, 42261

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Property features 5.3 acres filled full of trees & wildlife! 2 car detached garage with plenty of space for your toys! The home features 2 bedrooms upstairs & 1 in the basement. Call today before this one is gone!

For open house information, contact Susan Burtoft, Keller Williams First Choice Realty at 270-782-1811

Copyright © 2022 REALTOR&#174; Association of Southern Kentucky, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASKKY-RA20213882)

1100 Duvall Road, Beaver Dam, 42320

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,585 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Adorable starter home in Beaver Dam just minutes away from town! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, one full acre, and has only had one owner since it was built in 2009! This will not last long!

For open house information, contact Autumn Luntzel, Coldwell Banker Legacy Group at 270-782-2250

Copyright © 2022 REALTOR&#174; Association of Southern Kentucky, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASKKY-RA20220013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I68UU_0dihJ9aC00

1779 Apple House Rd, Beaver Dam, 42320

5 Beds 9 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 13,314 Square Feet | Built in 1999

California dreamin' in Kentucky! This fabulous home has everything. A grand two-story entry with a sweeping staircase and arched entry ways blends Southern classic and California style. Enjoy the 18-foot ceilings in the formal living room, adorned with stunning California wood beam supports, a large Spanish style fireplace and a wall of windows that pour in natural light, creating a glamorous yet cozy space for entertaining. Gracious formal dining room opens to the huge eat-in kitchen with large center island, loads of cabinet space and spacious breakfast room overlooking back veranda. Escape to the primary bedroom suite with large bathroom and spacious walk-in closet. The second floor features another owner's suite with stacked stone fireplace. Terrace level is finished to include game room, theatre room with glow in the dark carpet, and set up for commercial kitchen area. Enjoy dining on the sprawling balconies and relax by the over-sized pool, complete with new liner. Beautiful views of the pond and countryside. Originally built as an Airbnb, this special property could also become a venue, income producing property or multi-generational getaway.

For open house information, contact Judith Gordon, Kentucky Select Properties at 502-271-5000

Copyright © 2022 Greater Louisville Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARKY-1597046)

Beaver Dam Post

