Check out these houses for sale in South Hill

1877 Goodes Ferry Road, South Hill, 23970 4 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,408 Square Feet | Built in 1810

Location, Location and history to go along with it! This solid 1800s 2 story is waiting for you and your family to make memories. This home site has 3.45+ acres with access to Highway 58, Interstate 85 and all of the local character that South Hill, VA has to offer. There is 2400+ square feet of living space with lots of charm and high ceilings. Open foyer with open staircase leading up to 2 bedrooms and 1 more bath. Downstairs offers an additional bedroom, bath formal living and dining room. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets and floor space. There is also a wood burning stove in the Dining room. Additional acreage can be purchased for a total of 8.5+ acres at $140,000 . All non-cash buyers need to be pre-qualified. Owner financing available with at least 20% down and other terms are negotiable. Home and land can be separated. A Must See! Call your Realtor today to purchase.

For open house information, contact Sherwood Baskerville, ABR, Sherwood Baskerville Real Estate at 434-955-0550

116 N West St, South Hill, 23970 3 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Looking for a fixer upper? Look no further. Located in town limits within beautiful South Hill, Virginia, this home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. The home has hardwood floors throughout most of the home that would be beautiful with a little love. The home also features a full size unfinished basement for additional space. Outside, there is a spacious side porch for relaxation. There is also a detached carport at the rear of the house as well as a storage shed.

For open house information, contact Lindsey Puryear, The Pointe Realty Group (South Hill) at 434-447-5600

326 East 5Th Avenue, Kenbridge, 23944 4 Beds 5 Baths | $509,950 | Single Family Residence | 4,108 Square Feet | Built in 1909

In the FIFTH AVENUE HISTORIC DISTRICT of Kenbridge abounds the Elegant HARDY HOUSE. Featured in History Books, it's truly a Wonder of Victorian Architecture, Rich History, and Southern Hospitality. The Stately Queen Anne-Style Home, Circa 1909, has a Fascinating History and Rare Specifications; MORE Information is available and ENCOURAGED TO REQUEST. There are 4 BDRMS (all En Suites)/4.5 Baths, NEWER Exterior, Interior, Electrical, Mechanical, Plumbing, Insulation, Thermal Windows, Flooring, Refinished Original Heart Pine Floors, Appliances, Fixtures, Granite, HVAC and More. The Most Significant Features are the Unusual, but Alluring CHIMNEY PIECES, the ORIGINAL LEADED GLASS and ROUNDED BOW WINDOWS with BENT GLASS, Wrap Around Porch with SCAMOZZI CAPITALS on FLUTED COLUMNS, and FISH SCALE COMPOSITE SLATE SHINGLES with COPPER TRIM. Adding to the Charm and Magnificence of the HARDY HOUSE are the Breezeway-Attached CARRIAGE HOUSE-Style Oversized 2-CAR GARAGE, and Landscape Plan providing Year-round Beauty with a Koi Pond with Water Fountain, a Gazebo, and Garden Shed. This GRAND HOME is where Historic Grace meets Modern Amenities, and also was previously operated as a THRIVING B&B!

For open house information, contact Terry Barnard, Integrity Real Estate at 804-561-4444

396 Long Branch, La Crosse, 23950 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,323 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Take a look at this adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom doublewide with white picket fence and great yard that screams come love me! It will definitely surprise you. Beautiful ceramic tile in the living room with wood burning fire place is ready to set the cozy atmosphere this winter. The back yard and huge back porch gives plenty of space to spread out for outdoor fun. Long Branch Shores is a waterfront community with paved roads and beautiful water views throughout.

For open house information, contact Rebecca Bulluck, Exit Town & Lake Realty, Bracey at 434-689-2766