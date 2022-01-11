Single-family homes for sale in Glendive

(GLENDIVE, MT) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

620 N Meade Ave, Glendive, 59330 4 Beds 3 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,251 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Charming 4 bed/ 2 bathroom home for sale in desirable neighborhood with 4,251 total square feet, fenced back yard and single detached garage. This lovely historic home is within walking distance to Washington Middle School, Dawson County High School, Lloyd Square Park and downtown. The main floor features a gorgeous staircase with a stained-glass window; French doors between entryway and living room which has a tiled fireplace with mirrored mantle; refinished hardwood floors throughout; pocket doors to large dining area with built-in hutch; a bonus room; laundry room and 1 bathrooms. The second level has 4 good-sized bedrooms with walk-in closets and a full bath (also with walk-in closet) with a claw foot tub/shower. Upgrades include bathroom remodels, updated wiring, pellet stove and water heater, insulation in the attic floor, new roof in 2013, exterior paint in 2014 and new boiler in 2021. There's a large beautiful attic with its own staircase and an unfinished basement. The fenced back yard includes a single car garage, an RV parking pad, 6-foot privacy fence, a dog run and underground sprinkler system. Must see to appreciate!

332 Cb Route Rd, Glendive, 59330 5 Beds 3 Baths | $298,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,072 Square Feet | Built in 1974

The subject has propane 2 zone Hot water plus electric heat. The main floor has a utility room, 3/4-bathroom, kitchen with a built-in oven, stove-top range, dishwasher, living room with a wall AC unit, 3 bedrooms and a handicap bathroom. The basement has a family room with water supplied to 2 walls, large rec room, storage room with shelving, 1 bedroom and 3/4 bathroom. There is an attached heated double car garage with water. The yard has a large manicured lawn with 17 zone sprinkler system and 2 rock gardens with trees surrounding the yard plus clothes lines. There is also a storage building with a garage door that has a garage door opener plus a storage shed. This shed is big enough to store a single vehicle. There are also two more storage sheds. The yard is fenced with a cattle guard. This property is a must to just call Eric at 406-989-1063 or Joe at 406-989-1600 to view this property.

411 W Towne St, Glendive, 59330 4 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,501 Square Feet | Built in 1900

As you enter this home you can see the charm, character & architecture of a Victorian style home. On the main level are 2 bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen and updated bath. The original wood floors have been sanded & ready for a new owner to finish as they wish. This is a unique piece of property in that it could be lived in as a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home, or rent the lower level as it has its own private entrance. The lower level has 2 bedrooms, bath, updated kitchen and an eat-in kitchen There is a single car detached garage, handicap ramp and off street parking. This home is located close to the Yellowstone River, coffee shops, grocery stores, parks and walking paths. This home is move-in ready and ready for a new owner!!

325 Cooke St, Glendive, 59330 3 Beds 1 Bath | $157,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,196 Square Feet | Built in 1953

This one level home has everything you are looking for in a desirable neighborhood. The 3 bedroom home has an updated bath, cute kitchen with eat in kitchen area, a large living room with a brick wood burning fireplace and a generous sized bonus room that could be used as a family room, office or formal dining area. The bonus room has the laundry and utility area conveniently located in closet on one end, with sliding doors on the opposite side that take you out to a small but private backyard. There is an attached single car garage. This maintenance free home has all new windows, steel siding and stone, central air conditioning and roof. Look no further and make an appointment to view this gem!

