Check out these homes on the Philomath market now

(Philomath, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Philomath. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1882 Sw 53Rd St, Corvallis, 97333 3 Beds 3 Baths | $493,132 | Single Family Residence | 1,715 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Attractive Paired Home welcomes you through a covered front porch entry into the open great room with fireplace, kitchen & dining area. 3 bds, 2.5 baths The gourmet kitchen features an eat-in bar with quartz counters and ss appliances plus pantry closet, as well as access to a conveniently located outdoor deck and/or patio. Upstairs you’ll find a grand mstr suite/bath with double vanity, spacious shower and cedar-lined closet.

For open house information, contact LEE ECKROTH, TOWN & COUNTRY REALTY at 541-757-1781

3111 Ne Powderhorn Pl, Corvallis, 97330 2 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,204 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Adorable home with close proximity to the hospital and other medical facilities! This wonderful home features newer flooring, matching vanities in the bathrooms, and a private backyard. This is your chance to own a charming home in Corvallis.

For open house information, contact COOPER KIKUTA, RE/MAX INTEGRITY CORVALLIS BRANCH at 541-766-2000

1140 Sw Sylvia St, Corvallis, 97333 3 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,114 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Immaculate 1-level home w/ impeccable outdoor living space. Expansive living & dining, gourmet kitchen w/ high-end appliances & huge center quartz island, lrg walk-in pantry, laundry & powder RM, LVP flooring throughout. Primary suite w/ double vanity, tile shower & huge walk-in closet, 2 other bedrooms w/ tub/shower bathroom. 2 sliding doors open to covered back patio with outdoor fan light and gas bib for BBQ, fully landscaped & fenced backyard w/ privacy screens, GFA heating/AC, 2-car finished garage.

For open house information, contact HONG WOLFE, WINDERMERE WILLAMETTE VALLEY at 541-754-6101

5055 Ne Elliott (#7) Cl, Corvallis, 97330 3 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Spacious three bedroom two bath home with front deck. Home is located near the front of the park and has a fenced front yard. Space rent includes basic cable, water, sewer & garbage. Park amenities include a club house with a big screenTV, a full kitchen, a playground and library.

For open house information, contact KATHLEEN HUTCHINSON, WINDERMERE WILLAMETTE VALLEY at 541-754-6101