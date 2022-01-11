On the hunt for a home in Magnolia? These houses are on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Magnolia, MS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Magnolia. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

826 North Street, Mccomb, 39648

3 Beds 1 Bath | $77,500 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Cute cottage style home in Edgewood subdivision! This is a 3 bed, 1 bath house complete with a nice front porch, deck and fenced in backyard.

516 West Avenue N., Mccomb, 39648

3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,500 | Single Family Residence | 4,012 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Don't miss out on viewing this listing on 2 acres in Edgewood. House features more than 4,000 sq. ftg. of heated and cooled space with hardwood floors, formal dining, living room with wood burning fireplace, two master bedrooms one upstairs and one downstairs, sun room, family/recreation room, new bath upstairs with custom built tile shower and modern kitchen with granite counter tops. The landscaped grounds features circular asphalt drive, lots of flower beds and garden spot. The exterior is brick with architectural grade roof with copper gutters and downspouts.

1078 Biltmore, Mccomb, 39648

5 Beds 4 Baths | $449,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,434 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Executive style 3400 sqft 5BR 3.5 BA waterfront home located just off Country Club Dr. near the Fernwood Country Club and Golf course. The home features Egyptian Chandeliers, marble and reclaimed heart pine floors, and Roxyl soundproof insulation. The kitchen features high end Bertazzoni appliances, granite countertops and beautiful waterfront views. The grand entrance features a wood barrel ceiling and leads into a large living area with tall ceilings, french doors and gas log fireplace. The master suite features big double walk in closets, huge master bath with whirlpool tub and big walk in shower with marble tile, marble floors, and marble counters. The 30X50 master bedroom features a sitting area overlooking the water and has an entrance to the waterfront deck. Shown by appointment to qualified buyers.

600 Jordan Cir, Mccomb, 39648

2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 758 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Probably has great potential located in North Pike school district multiple parcels and room to add more mobile homes

