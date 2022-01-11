ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demopolis, AL

Check out these Demopolis homes on the market

Demopolis Journal
Demopolis Journal
 5 days ago

(Demopolis, AL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Demopolis than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FcNyI_0dihJ3Hq00

501 Clover Ridge, Demopolis, 36732

5 Beds 3 Baths | $299,800 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Run, dont walk! This home will not last long! You dont want to miss this newly updated 5 bedroom, 3 bath home that features a spacious formal living floor plan. You cannot beat the gorgeous hardwood floors that extend throughout the whole home! The updates speak for themselves with freshly updated bathrooms and a tankless hot water heater! Schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Barb Myers, Keller Williams - Tuscaloosa at 205-759-3400

Copyright © 2022 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11904016)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VIta5_0dihJ3Hq00

214 Darryl Street, Livingston, 35470

4 Beds 3 Baths | $170,599 | Single Family Residence | 2,252 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Check out this great home in Livingston that features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths! Family-Friendly Neighborhood conveniently located to Livingston Country Club (Golf Course and Swimming Pool) and the University of West Alabama.

For open house information, contact Dan Williams, Keller Williams - Tuscaloosa at 205-759-3400

Copyright © 2022 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11775059)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLdFx_0dihJ3Hq00

220 Willow Street, Livingston, 35470

3 Beds 2 Baths | $94,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,021 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Great opportunity to live in Livingston! This home features 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors and 1 bathroom. The kitchen and laundry have hardwood floors as well. Schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Dan Williams, Keller Williams - Tuscaloosa at 205-759-3400

Copyright © 2022 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11803180)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Demopolis, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Tuscaloosa, AL
Real Estate
City
Livingston, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

University of Michigan fires president citing inappropriate relationship

The University of Michigan's board fired its president Saturday, citing an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with an employee and releasing communications sent from his university email. Mark Schlissel was terminated by the University of Michigan Board of Regents after the school investigated an anonymous complaint made last month. The...
COLLEGES
Demopolis Journal

Demopolis Journal

Demopolis, AL
73
Followers
338
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Demopolis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy