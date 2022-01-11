Check out these Marion homes on the market

(Marion, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marion will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

813 Terrace Drive, Marion, 42064 2 Beds 1 Bath | $77,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in None

Here is the perfect starter home, downsizing or looking to move to town. Less than a minute from downtown Marion. This cute little ranch has an additional 448 sq ft storage building attached to carport. A must see for anyone looking to be in city limits. This property is priced to sell!!!

For open house information, contact Al Starnes, Coldwell Banker Service 1st Realty at 800-522-4699

420 N Main, Marion, 42064 4 Beds 3 Baths | $225,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,431 Square Feet | Built in None

Currently known as the Byford Home and built by the Gradys in 1959. A very well built / maintained home. Storage is of abundance! Main floor bedroom closets are Cedar lined. Large Master Bedroom, Living Room, Dining Room and two offices. Kitchen has built in dual ovens. The main bath shows the true character and love built into this home. Updates have been done with consideration in keeping the homes original character and design. Ceilings are a custom inlayed design., Glass door handles remain as well as the original swinging traffic door in kitchen, French doors, original transom window, and several built ins. Large game room with bedroom and bathroom. This a definite must see because there are many more amenities to see!

For open house information, contact Denise Croft, Lakeland Realty at 270-522-9333

701 Claylick Creek Rd., Marion, 42064 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in None

Cozy cedar sided home on 5.12 wooded acres. Very private with no neighbors in sight. 3 bed/2 bath home has updated kitchen and baths. Large living area opens into dining/kitchen which features stainless appliances including a 36" stove with folding pot filler faucet. Wood floors except for kitchen and baths which have cork and tile. Jetted tub in main bath and tiled walk in shower in master. Central vac. Covered porch and large deck area on back. Detached 2 car garage with lean to in addition to a 32x24 shop. This welcoming home nestled in the woods provides a quiet secluded retreat with plenty of elbow room and lots of wildlife to enjoy.

For open house information, contact Rose Morse, RE/MAX Real Estate Services at 270-388-9398

649 S Main, Marion, 42064 3 Beds 2 Baths | $49,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in None

This 1995 Class II Dutch Double wide on a 1/2 acre lot will make a nice home for the right person or family. Needs some TLC. An opportunity home. Have a look today.

For open house information, contact Ron Hughes, RE/MAX Realty Group at 270-444-7755