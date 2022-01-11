ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida, CO

Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Salida

 5 days ago

(SALIDA, CO) These Salida townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Salida, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

783 Holman Court, Salida, 81201

3 Beds 3 Baths | $669,000 | Townhouse | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Brand new Townhome in Holman Court with beautiful views of the Collegiate Peaks, Methodist Mountain and 'S' Mountain!! Conveniently located just off Holman Ave on Holman Court near the Hot Springs Pool, the Dog Park and Bike Path to take you downtown Salida to the Arkansas River, shops and restaurants. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome has beautiful finishes and details including granite or quartz countertops, tile showers, gas range and stainless steel appliances, small kitchen bar, lots of windows, large pantry, ceiling fans and open floor plan. 2 gas fireplaces, one corner unit in the living room, one built in wall unit in the master bedroom and a gas line will be brought into the garage if Buyer wants to add a heat source. The 2 car garage is attached; it is insulated and finished. Enjoy in floor heating, concrete downstairs and wood floors upstairs. 9' ceilings with 14' ceilings in the master bedroom. Enjoy a deck off the master bedroom and patio off living room. Landscaping will include trees and shrubs with a drip system and partially fenced. Currently under construction. Available for purchase now. Anticipated completion and occupancy around February to March, 2022.

771 Holman Court, Salida, 81201

3 Beds 3 Baths | $669,000 | Townhouse | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Brand new Townhome in Holman Court with beautiful views of the Collegiate Peaks, Methodist Mountain and 'S' Mountain!! Conveniently located just off Holman Ave on Holman Court near the Hot Springs Pool, the Dog Park and Bike Path to take you downtown Salida to the Arkansas River, shops and restaurants. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome has beautiful finishes and details including granite or quartz countertops, tile showers, gas range and stainless steel appliances, small kitchen bar, lots of windows, large pantry, ceiling fans and open floor plan. 2 gas fireplaces, one corner unit in the living room, one built in wall unit in the master bedroom and a gas line will be brought into the garage if Buyer wants to add a heat source. The 2 car garage is attached; it is insulated and finished. Enjoy in floor heating, concrete downstairs and wood floors upstairs. 9' ceilings with 14' ceilings in the master bedroom. Enjoy a deck off the master bedroom and patio off living room. Landscaping will include trees and shrubs with a drip system and partially fenced. Currently under construction. Available for purchase now. Anticipated completion and occupancy around February to March, 2022.

773 Holman Court, Salida, 81201

3 Beds 3 Baths | $669,000 | Townhouse | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Brand new Townhome in Holman Court with beautiful views of the Collegiate Peaks, Methodist Mountain and 'S' Mountain!! Conveniently located just off Holman Ave on Holman Court near the Hot Springs Pool, the Dog Park and Bike Path to take you downtown Salida to the Arkansas River, shops and restaurants. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome has beautiful finishes and details including granite or quartz countertops, tile showers, gas range and stainless steel appliances, small kitchen bar, lots of windows, large pantry, ceiling fans and open floor plan. 2 gas fireplaces, one corner unit in the living room, one built in wall unit in the master bedroom and a gas line will be brought into the garage if Buyer wants to add a heat source. The 2 car garage is attached; it is insulated and finished. Enjoy in floor heating, concrete downstairs and wood floors upstairs. 9' ceilings with 14' ceilings in the master bedroom. Enjoy a deck off the master bedroom and patio off living room. Landscaping will include trees and shrubs with a drip system and partially fenced. Currently under construction. Available for purchase now. Anticipated completion and occupancy around February to March, 2022.

