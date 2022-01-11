Check out these Wellston homes on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Wellston, OH) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Wellston. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

12 Grimes St, Jackson, 45640

3 Beds 1 Bath | $109,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,038 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Nice home! Electrical and Plumbing updated is 2016. Hardwood floors refinished in 2016. New Kitchen and Bathroom in 2016. New furnace and A/C in 2020. This is a must see.

For open house information, contact Jeremy Eisnaugle, Appalachia Realty, Inc. at 740-286-5950

193 South St, Jackson, 45640

4 Beds 2 Baths | $248,300 | Single Family Residence | 2,254 Square Feet | Built in 1866

South Street 4BR, 2 bath beauty waiting for you! Beautiful wood floors and woodwork. Original windows gives character to this historical home. A lovely updated kitchen with wonderful kitchen cabinets featuring granite countertops and soft glide drawers creates a smile on the chef's face. A first floor owner's suite puts a check in the box for the lucky buyer as well as a personal office on the first floor. This home comes with a very nice rear yard and a 20x24 garage. Don't miss this one, it will be awaiting your offer.

For open house information, contact Nea Henry, Appalachia Realty, Inc. at 740-286-5950

1208 S Indiana Avenue, Wellston, 45692

3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Welcome to 1208 S Indiana Avenue, Wellston! This cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is full of character! This listing features front porch and an enclosed 3 season back porch area that are both perfect for sunrises and early morning coffee sipping! Great backyard that comes complete with a fire pit for late night bonfires! Includes a wood burning stove in dining room! This adorable home will not last! Get your offer in!

For open house information, contact Kelly Wiley, Keller Williams Excel Realty at 614-392-5000

75 West Street, Jackson, 45640

4 Beds 2 Baths | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,130 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Welcome to 75 West Street, Jackson! This 4 bedroom and 2 full bath home has all the space you've been waiting for! Features a large attic with 2 bedrooms and potential office space! This historic home has so much to offer!

For open house information, contact Kelly Wiley, Keller Williams Excel Realty at 614-392-5000

