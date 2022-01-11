Check out these homes on the Litchfield market now

(Litchfield, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Litchfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

214 Park Avenue, Gillespie, 62033 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1927

Perfect home for the first time buyer! Two bedroom, one bath, with main floor laundry room - washer & dryer included. Kitchen includes stove and refrigerator. Large dining room that opens into your living room. Covered front porch for relaxing and visiting with your neighbors. Stairway leads to attic area, perfect for children's play area or extra storage. Nice deck on back or home perfect for cooking out. Large oversized garage has plenty of room for at least 2 cars plus space for workshop. Easy access to Interstate 55.

603 Spring Street, Gillespie, 62033 2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,498 Square Feet | Built in 1950

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! This property is "like being in the country in town"! Very private setting with a large yard. Updates include all new flooring, waterlines, outside frost free spigot, light fixtures, new wiring in bath with GFCI outlets and new thermometer - all in 2020. Roof replaced in 2013. Outside freshly painted (2021). Refrigerator (1 yr old), gas range (4 yrs old), stackable washer/dryer, humidifier and AC unit will all stay. CA does not work. Enjoy nature watching and the wildlife from your own deck. Also includes peach and apple trees. There is a 48x50 garage located on the property that needs rehabbed. No value placed on this but has potential. Home is being sold in 'as-is' condition. Make your appointment today. This one won't last long!

311 West 7Th North Street, Mount Olive, 62069 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,993 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Make this house your HOME SWEET HOME.. Check out this 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch with everything on one level in a nice location.. short distance to Interstate 55, schools, and shopping...This home also features family room with wood burning fireplace, eat in kitchen and main floor laundry. Enjoy mornings or evening in the enclosed back patio. Attached and Detached Oversize garages. Whole House Generator.

700 Springfield Street, Gillespie, 62033 3 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 866 Square Feet | Built in 1921

Welcome home! This cute 3 bed, 1 bath home located on the edge of Gillespie has beautiful landscaping around the house. Also featuring a nice sized yard and a large 2-car garage, this fully stone sided home has the ultimate space and storage for you! This home features well maintained hardwood floors throughout the house. The kitchen and dining room are combined, for a homey atmosphere and social gatherings. Natural lighting throughout gives the home a brighter and more open feel. As an added bonus, the partially finished basement provides an additional space for a family room or whatever needs this home could provide for you. Schedule your personal showing today!

