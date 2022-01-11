ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, AR

These houses are for sale in Warren

 5 days ago

(WARREN, AR) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Warren area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pZ72n_0dihItco00

820 Glover Street, Warren, 71671

3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1990

SO MUCH SPACE FOR THE PRICE!! The house is located on the very end of a dead end street, which makes for a quiet setting. The home is spacious, perfect for a large or growing family and with large living areas and 2 to choose from, there is plenty of room for entertaining. The main bedroom and bathroom is oversized as well and just waiting your touch to make it your own personal oasis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uiGeK_0dihItco00

646 Rock Springs Road, Rock Springs, 71675

3 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,984 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This property offers a 2000 model mobile home with a 768 square foot add on which makes combined total living space 1984 square foot. This home sits on 3.84 acres. Off of the back porch is a fenced in back yard with two storage buildings. Come see this hard to find private property for yourself!

