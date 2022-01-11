These houses are for sale in Warren

(WARREN, AR) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

820 Glover Street, Warren, 71671 3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1990

SO MUCH SPACE FOR THE PRICE!! The house is located on the very end of a dead end street, which makes for a quiet setting. The home is spacious, perfect for a large or growing family and with large living areas and 2 to choose from, there is plenty of room for entertaining. The main bedroom and bathroom is oversized as well and just waiting your touch to make it your own personal oasis.

For open house information, contact Shelly Ashcraft, Hearth & Meadow Realty at 870-226-1466

646 Rock Springs Road, Rock Springs, 71675 3 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,984 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This property offers a 2000 model mobile home with a 768 square foot add on which makes combined total living space 1984 square foot. This home sits on 3.84 acres. Off of the back porch is a fenced in back yard with two storage buildings. Come see this hard to find private property for yourself!

For open house information, contact Brandi Eubanks, Hope & Company Realty at 870-723-3443