Marathon, FL

House hunting in Marathon? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

 5 days ago

(MARATHON, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Marathon condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tn2vp_0dihIp5u00

12690 Overseas Highway, Marathon, 33050

2 Beds 3 Baths | $900,000 | Condominium | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1989

True OPEN WATER VIEWS and waterfront living from every room in this well-appointed Gulfpointe II condominium unit. Well-cared for 2 bed / 2 1/2 bath unit at the water's edge. Enviable Gulf side location in the Heart of the Florida Keys with swift Ocean access via nearby Vaca Cut. New impact windows, sliders, and front door, fresh exterior paint, newer metal roof and A/C system. Active 7-day rental with rental history and future bookings. Offered turnkey.

For open house information, contact Walter A Ceballos, P.A., Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Keys Real Estate at 305-743-7636

Copyright © 2022 Marathon and Lower Keys Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLKARFL-598270)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qciRX_0dihIp5u00

1215 97Th Street, Marathon, 33050

2 Beds 1 Bath | $495,000 | Condominium | 888 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Your new lifestyle awaits in this turn-key Marathon condominium with amazing Ocean views and deep-water boat slip access! Once you arrive on site you are amazed at the ample automobile parking and boat storage available as well as the private boat ramp. As you enter the elevated 2nd floor unit made of all concrete construction, you are greeted by an open living room with vibrant Florida Keys colors, neutral tile floors, ample dining area and tasteful furnishings. Meal prep is a breeze with the beautiful open water views available from the kitchen featuring newer stainless-steel appliances. The master bedroom is enormous with plenty of room for the King-sized bed and has access to the front balcony. The guest bedroom offers plenty of space as well as a balcony with some of the best views the Keys have to offer. Watch the world famous sunset as you grill the days catch!

For open house information, contact Jimmy R Lane, Century 21 Affiliated - Key West at 305-292-2921

Copyright © 2022 Key West Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KWARFL-598952)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rzjs3_0dihIp5u00

581 E Ocean Drive, Key Colony, 33051

2 Beds 2 Baths | $575,000 | Condominium | 1,197 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Very Rare Ground Floor Unit, Co-Op Condo Wonderful Ocean Views. First time in many, many years that a ground floor unit has come on the MLS. Just open the door to your patio and access the beautifully kept grounds, pool, sandy beach, and fabulous fishing pier. The unit is nicely furnished, with an updated kitchen. Weekly rentals allowed, and on site resident manager. The unit is used as an active acation rental, so please schedule all appointments. Interior photos coming soon.

For open house information, contact Lynn Goodwin, P.A., Key Colony Beach Realty at 305-289-0621

Copyright © 2022 Marathon and Lower Keys Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLKARFL-598809)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kl5rJ_0dihIp5u00

11 Sombrero Boulevard, Marathon, 33050

2 Beds 2 Baths | $479,000 | Condominium | 962 Square Feet | Built in 1972

A rare find, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom waterfront condominium conveniently located across from the Florida Keys Country Club and just a short stroll to Sombrero Beach. Some of the notable features of this unit include recently updated kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances, screened-in lanai and community pool. This unit overlooks a deep and wide canal. It would be a perfect winter retreat, primary residence or income property. Centrally located to grocery stores, restaurants, shops, entertaining and world class fishing year-round. Your piece of paradise awaits.

For open house information, contact Ben Daniels, Ocean Sotheby's International Realty at 305-735-4095

Copyright © 2022 Marathon and Lower Keys Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLKARFL-597938)

Person
Marathon, FL
ABOUT

With Marathon Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

