Browns GM Andrew Berry Comments on Baker Mayfield's Future As Cleveland's QB

By Ben Pickman
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

Mayfield and the Browns missed the playoffs this past season.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said the team remains committed to having Baker Mayfield return as Cleveland's starter next season.

“We fully expect Baker to be our starter and bounce back,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said at his end-of-year press conference on Tuesday.

Berry's comments come after NFL Network reported on Sunday that the Browns planned on having Mayfield back in 2022.

Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft in 2018, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is expected to play out the fifth year of his deal in Cleveland. It is unclear if Mayfield would then receive an extension, receive the franchise tag or enter free agency.

Mayfield, 26, threw for 3,010 yards in 2021, adding 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games this year. He dealt with multiple injuries, including a torn labrum in his left shoulder which will require an offseason surgery .

When asked, per WKYC, about exploring the possibility of adding another quarterback, Berry replied, “My job is to assemble the best team possible and make sure that we're in a position to compete consistently for the division, to be in the playoffs and ultimately win a championship. That's something that we'll strive to do every year.”

However, he then reinforced that he had been “straightforward” about the team's plan at quarterback.

Cleveland's finished its 2021 season on Sunday, ending the year with a win over the Bengals to give them an 8—9 record.

