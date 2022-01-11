House hunt Ruidoso: See what’s on the market now

(Ruidoso, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ruidoso will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

161 East Circle Drive Drive, Ruidoso Downs, 88346 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Very nice Manufactured D/W in good neighborhood, circular driveway, and large front deck for entertaining. Spacious LR with fireplace along with nice dining area off kitchen. Paved, level access affords year round accessibility.

For open house information, contact Gary L. Caughron, Sierra Blanca Realty at 575-257-6000

107 Saddleback Road, Alto, 88312 5 Beds 4 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,008 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Would you like a spacious home with nice features less than 15 minutes from Ruidoso Downs Racetrack and Casino? This property is on 6.3 acres with facilities to keep your horses and RV. There are facilities for horses with 5 stalls, a vet area, walker, and fenced corrals. The home features a living room and den, dining area, open kitchen, and a master suite on the entry level. For the downstairs area, there is a separate entrance, living area, kitchenette, bedroom, and bath. Two bonus rooms are also included and may be used as bedrooms. In addition, the home provides a peaceful environment with a lovely view of the valley from a large, covered deck.

For open house information, contact Rhonda B. Burns, Destiny Real Estate at 575-257-3000

117 Lance Trail, Ruidoso, 88345 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,755 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Very nice and spacious d/w with den, includes fireplace, and living room. Refrigerated A/C CFA. Large deck in front with fenced yard. Paved drive and septic system are shared with home next door. Price includes painting of the ext. of the home.

For open house information, contact Gary L. Caughron, Sierra Blanca Realty at 575-257-6000

311 Granite Drive, Ruidoso, 88345 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,900 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Eclectic, Unique, One of Kind, Spectacular views, YES. Custom 20' fountain, awesome artwork, wonderful furnishings (Negotiable) just accentuate the beginning description of this beautiful home.4 Bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths, 3 gas log fireplaces, BIG ASS FAN, and granite kitchen counter tops are just the start. Nicely done bathrooms, and exceptional closets! Even a couple ''Harry Potter'' rooms and closets for the kids or grand kids. 6 person jacuzzi tub. Office. AND a fully equipped work out room.

For open house information, contact Doug L. Siddens, Destiny Real Estate at 575-257-3000