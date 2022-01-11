Check out these homes on the Belle Plaine market now

(Belle Plaine, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Belle Plaine. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1533 Ironwood Drive, Carver, 55315 5 Beds 3 Baths | $557,975 | Single Family Residence | 2,599 Square Feet | Built in None

The Bridgewater II is popular for the five bedrooms that are located on the upper level, plus a game room and laundry room. The luxury upper-level bedroom suite includes two walk-in closets and a private bath. If you prefer, choose the option to open up the game room in lieu of a one-bedroom, or add an additional bedroom on the main level with a private bath in lieu of the flex room. The spacious kitchen features a large kitchen island, stainless appliances, plenty of counter space, and a walk-in pantry. A beautiful corner gas fireplace in the family room is another popular option.Click the blue Request Info button for more information! *Photos and videos are representational only. Options may vary.

For open house information, contact Hawthorne Ridge Sales Office D.R. Horton - Minnesota

730 Erin Street, Green Isle, 55338 3 Beds 2 Baths | $274,229 | Single Family Residence | 1,362 Square Feet | Built in 2021

To be built by Loomis Homes. Welcome to the Linden II! This model features an open floor plan with kitchen, dining, large family room, 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms all on the same level. Enjoy the master suite with full bath and walk-in closet. The Linden II also includes a roomy entrance and convenient 3 car garage. Make your preferred selections at our design center! We have many other lots and models available to choose from.

For open house information, contact Daniel Schmitt, Keller Williams Integrity Realty at 612-821-7400

34498 425Th Avenue, Le Sueur, 56058 5 Beds 2 Baths | $262,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,280 Square Feet | Built in 1891

Evergreens and mature trees surround this private acreage. Classic two-story home with 5 bedrooms and a remodeled main level bathroom with granite countertop and whirlpool tub. Loads of charm in this large, open kitchen with tall ceilings and abundance of entertaining room pairing well with the spacious living room area waiting for a new owners remodel. Main level laundry and bedroom is a plus in this old farmhouse! Upstairs are FOUR bedrooms and jack and jill bathroom. In addition to the newer furnace, the exterior is well maintained with vinyl siding and windows, newer steel roof, newer mound system and 8-year-old 3 stall garage, partially heated with a shop. Along with two corn cribs, tin shed with lean to, newer wood shed used as dog house, and steel shed used as chicken coop. (plastic shed and all dog kennels goes with seller). This property is centrally located near St. Peter, Nicollet, Le Sueur and Sibley county, right off tar.

For open house information, contact Cara Bishop, True Real Estate at 507-345-8783

1834 Fields Drive, Carver, 55315 4 Beds 4 Baths | $498,515 | Single Family Residence | 2,402 Square Feet | Built in None

The Finnegan is an attractive raised ranch floor plan with a modern, open-concept design. On the main level, the Finnegan offers vaulted ceilings, a spacious kitchen with a large center island, a walk-in pantry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dinette, a family room with the option to add a corner gas fireplace, and a flex room with double doors. The upper level offers three bedrooms with walk-in closets including the bedroom suite with a private bath, double quartz vanities, and two walk-in closets. The lower level of the Finnegan has a large finished family room, fourth bedroom, and bath.Click the blue Request Info button for more information!*Photos and videos are representational only. Options may vary.

For open house information, contact Meridian Fields Sales Office D.R. Horton - Minnesota