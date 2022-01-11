ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale, TX

Top homes for sale in Rockdale

Rockdale Post
Rockdale Post
 5 days ago

(Rockdale, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Rockdale. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZENBw_0dihIkvV00

906 Haley Avenue, Other, 76567

3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,503 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Great home. 3 bedroom 1 bathroom, plus a back sun room/office/dining room. Home has been completely repainted inside and out. New slate tile backsplash, updated all lighting fixtures and fans. Bathroom updated w new vanity. No carpet in whole house. Large back yard with privacy fencing and a large storage shed. New screens on home. Refrigerator, washer, dryer and bar stools to convey, Curtains and rods will not convey.Please contact agent for showings

For open house information, contact Mary Ponce, Horizon Realty at 512-342-1800

Copyright © 2022 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-457622)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JBCQJ_0dihIkvV00

204 N 1St Street, Thorndale, 76577

3 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,246 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Lovely brick home with a beautiful yard close to Taylor and the future Samsung semiconductor facility. The home had foundation repair and comes with a limited lifetime transferable warranty with Bats Foundation Repair (see documents). New flooring in living room, and newly-opened-up floor plan. New light fixtures throughout, all LED, low energy lights. Roof approximately 5 years old. New kitchen faucet and plumbing. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator will convey. FANTASTIC 16x20 (per owner) barn added in 2017 for storage and workspace in fenced back yard. One-car garage PLUS 2-car high carport. Ready for your finishing touches!

For open house information, contact Jan Gunter, Keller Williams Realty at 512-448-4111

Copyright © 2022 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-458658)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47CZTn_0dihIkvV00

204 Bowser St, Rockdale, 76567

2 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,414 Square Feet | Built in 1950

What an opportunity to own this large corner in the the heart of the growing community of Rockdale, TX. Zoned commercial or residential so the possibilities are endless! Plenty of parking for your future business endeavor or your next investment property! Screened in back porch with cute curb appeal. There are a couple of storage buildings and a garage with a carport so lots of storage space!

For open house information, contact Kathryne Roddam, Keller Williams - Austin NW at 512-346-3550

Copyright © 2022 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-12034681)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockdale, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Rockdale, TX
Business
The Associated Press

Seoul: N. Korea fires projectile in 4th launch this month

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Monday fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea in its fourth weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea and Japan said, with the apparent goal of demonstrating its military might amid paused diplomacy with the United States and pandemic border closures.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Rockdale Post

Rockdale Post

Rockdale, TX
66
Followers
352
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rockdale Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy