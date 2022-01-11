Top homes for sale in Rockdale

(Rockdale, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Rockdale. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

906 Haley Avenue, Other, 76567 3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,503 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Great home. 3 bedroom 1 bathroom, plus a back sun room/office/dining room. Home has been completely repainted inside and out. New slate tile backsplash, updated all lighting fixtures and fans. Bathroom updated w new vanity. No carpet in whole house. Large back yard with privacy fencing and a large storage shed. New screens on home. Refrigerator, washer, dryer and bar stools to convey, Curtains and rods will not convey.Please contact agent for showings

For open house information, contact Mary Ponce, Horizon Realty at 512-342-1800

204 N 1St Street, Thorndale, 76577 3 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,246 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Lovely brick home with a beautiful yard close to Taylor and the future Samsung semiconductor facility. The home had foundation repair and comes with a limited lifetime transferable warranty with Bats Foundation Repair (see documents). New flooring in living room, and newly-opened-up floor plan. New light fixtures throughout, all LED, low energy lights. Roof approximately 5 years old. New kitchen faucet and plumbing. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator will convey. FANTASTIC 16x20 (per owner) barn added in 2017 for storage and workspace in fenced back yard. One-car garage PLUS 2-car high carport. Ready for your finishing touches!

For open house information, contact Jan Gunter, Keller Williams Realty at 512-448-4111

204 Bowser St, Rockdale, 76567 2 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,414 Square Feet | Built in 1950

What an opportunity to own this large corner in the the heart of the growing community of Rockdale, TX. Zoned commercial or residential so the possibilities are endless! Plenty of parking for your future business endeavor or your next investment property! Screened in back porch with cute curb appeal. There are a couple of storage buildings and a garage with a carport so lots of storage space!

For open house information, contact Kathryne Roddam, Keller Williams - Austin NW at 512-346-3550