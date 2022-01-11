ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out these Breckenridge homes on the market

(Breckenridge, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Breckenridge. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

201 S Shelton Street, Breckenridge, 76424

5 Beds 4 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,140 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Thoughtfully renovated home with an artful balance of historic elegance and modern comfort. Features include original wood floors, doors, and detailed millwork throughout. The 1st floor boast of a kitchen with granite and marble tops, 5 burner gas stove, comm grade SS appliances, breakfast nook, formal dining room, formal living room with marble faced fireplace, guest room with bath and a comfortable family room. The spacious master suite has a master bath and ample closet space. The 2nd level showcases 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with large closets and laundry room. Included with property is a guest house with 2 rooms, bath and finished attic. Custom fence, 2 new pergolas, gate with keypad, stg bld. All on 1.5 lots

For open house information, contact Carolyn Moore, COPPERLEAF PROPERTIES at 254-522-1904

4230 Cr 206, Breckenridge, 76424

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,370 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Life on the canal is waiting for you! This cute 3 bed 2 bath brick home sits on nearly a half acre. Dock and steps into the water. Nice metal shop and pump house storage. Brand new roof installed July 2021. New dishwasher and washing machine. All appliances convey. Woodburning FP in the living room. Enclosed patio. Circle drive. OWNER FINANCING ONLY. Contact agent for specifics.

For open house information, contact Matt McLemore, Mossy Oak Properties of Texas- McLemore Realty Grp at 940-574-4888

1040 Fm 3201, Breckenridge, 76424

3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Beautiful lake front with panoramic view high on cliff but plenty of flat ground at lake.Water gets deep fast to about 18 to 20 ft.deep where dock could be.Floor plan is great but house needs lots of TLC and repairs 3 bedroom, large open living with WBFP, dining, kitchen island with sink and bar plus table area.Plenty of cabinets and prep space. DW, Stove and desk area for computer. Split bedroom plan with large master ensuite featuring garden tub, separate shower, two sinks, walk-in shower. Good utility area with side door. Needs new flooring in most rooms except living room. 2 car attached carport. Private road but platted easement and have survey!

For open house information, contact Julie Fore, COPPERLEAF PROPERTIES at 254-522-1904

4692 County Road 206, Breckenridge, 76424

3 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1984

ENJOY WIDE OPEN VIEWS of beautiful Hubbard Creek Lake from a deck that spans the entire length of this lovely lake front home! This unique 3 bedroom 2 bath lake front home features a vaulted & beamed wood ceiling & loft in the living room plus a corner wood burning stove. The kitchen has a new stainless steel range, new backsplash, custom wood cabinetry. It is open to the dining area & both overlook the lake. The spacious master suite with views of the lake has a new walkin shower. New laminate flooring in bedrooms 2, 3, & hallway. HVAC replaced in 2021. Triple carport enclosed on 3 sides. New 90 foot dock. New fencing. Endless fun and relaxation await you if you make this beautiful lake front home yours!

For open house information, contact Susi Mitchell, Halo Group Realty, LLC at 214-239-1889

