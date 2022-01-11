ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Phenomenal Historic Homage: Maya Angelou Becomes First Black Woman To Appear On US Quarter

By Shannon Dawson
Bossip
Bossip
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vGvIj_0dihIgOb00

The late poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou made history this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OsxiN_0dihIgOb00

Source: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

On Jan 10. The US Mint announced that the legendary memoirist would become the first Black woman to appear on the US quarter. The new coin is a part of the American Women Quarters Program that will include the images of prominent American female figures throughout history. According to the organization’s press release, more quarters in the series will be revealed throughout 2022 and 2025.

The new coin will feature George Washington’s face on one side and a tribute to Maya Angelou’s famous autobiography “I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings” on the other.

The revered author rose to prominence after releasing the famous piece in 1969, but Angelou has published a wide range of bestselling books and is the recipient of more than 30 honorary degrees and awards. In 1992, the famous poet made history at the Presidential Inauguration of Bill Clinton after she read, “On the Pulse of Morning,” becoming the first African American woman to write and present a poem for the historic event. Former President Barack Obama honored Angelou with the
Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010 and she also was given the 2013 Literarian Award for her contributions across writing and poetry.
“Each 2022 quarter is designed to reflect the breadth and depth of accomplishments being celebrated throughout this historic coin program. Maya Angelou, featured on the reverse of this first coin in the series, used words to inspire and uplift,” said Mint Deputy Director Ventris C. Gibson.
Treasure Secretary Janet Yellen also gushed about the big news in a statement.
“Each time we redesign our currency, we have the chance to say something about our country — what we value, and how we’ve progressed as a society,” she said. “ I’m very proud that these coins celebrate the contributions of some of America’s most remarkable women, including Maya Angelou.”
CNN reported that later in the series, the American Women Quarters Program will honor astronaut, Sally Ride, the first American woman to step foot in space, in addition to “Asian American actress Anna May Wong; Cherokee Nation leader Wilma Mankiller and suffragette and politician Nina Otero-Warren.” Congrats to the late Maya Angelou!

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Here are the women who will be appearing on quarters in 2022

WASHINGTON (SBG) — The United States Mint has five new designs for quarters starting next year. As part of the American Women Quarters Program, the four-year project features coins with designs on the reverse (colloquially known as the tails) side of the coin. Collectors and enthusiasts can expect new...
WASHINGTON STATE
Black Enterprise

Black Civil Rights And Thought Leaders Are Exploring And Teaching Race Through MasterClass

Seven of the most prominent Black thought leaders are using MasterClass to explore and discuss race and racism in America. MasterClass is a streaming platform where experts in everything from space to cooking teach subscribers via virtual classes. Professor Cornel West, political activist Angela Davis, law professor Sherrilyn Ifill, and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, will take part in a three-part class titled “Black History, Black Freedom, and Black Love.”
EDUCATION
familyeducation.com

25 Must-Read Children’s Books for Black History Month

Editor’s Note: We know raising kids can be hard. That’s why we’re dedicated to making your life easier with the latest and greatest parenting advice and products. We wanted to let you know that if you chose to purchase one of the items featured in this post, we may receive a small commission for it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Wilma Mankiller
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Sally Ride
Person
George Washington
Person
Bill Clinton
iheart.com

What Do White Americans Owe Black People?

DePaul University Professor Jason Damian Hill is the rare academic brave enough to push back aggressively against the current "woke" culture that demonizes all white people as irredeemably racist and that uses that assumption to argue in favor of "reparations." One person likens Prof Hill's work to that of Thomas Sowell...high praise indeed. Jason's new book is called "What Do White Americans Owe Black People?" and let's just say that his conclusions put him in direct opposition to Marxist racist grifters like Ibram X Kendi.
SOCIETY
thewestsidegazette.com

The Black Press of American Remembers Those We Lost in 2021

Music, entertainment, sports, and the business world lost heroes and icons in 2021. While we apologize if we miss anyone in this report, the following count among the deaths that made headlines. As the calendar turns to a new year and COVID remains as deadly today as the pandemic’s start...
SOCIETY
Bossip

Meet The Mirror-Mesmerizing AKAs Exemplifying Excellence In The Divine 9

We’ve gathered here today to celebrate the mirror-mesmerizing ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated who’ve spent the last 114 years serving looks, exemplifying excellence and reminding everyone that AKA business is a serious matter. The storied organization started as the vision of nine college students on the...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Mint#Cnn#Racism#Getty Images#The Us Mint#The Maya Angelou Quarter#United States Mint#Usmint#African American#Literarian Award
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Gone but not forgotten: notable Black figures who passed away in 2021

From lives cut short to violence or disease to elders who passed peacefully in their sleep, 2021 saw its share of painful goodbyes. Here we’ve highlighted just a few notable national figures who left this world in 2021, but whose legacies will continue to live on. (Top row, l-r):...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Silicon Valley

Names we won’t forget: Famous people who died in 2021

Scores of notable people around the globe passed away in 2021. They came from all corners and all walks of life. George Whitmore, 89: The longtime conservationist, who helped establish the Kaiser Wilderness and the California Wilderness Act of 1984, was a member of the first team to scale El Capitan at Yosemite; Jan. 1.
NFL
Dallas Weekly

The Legacy of MLK: How Its Been Whitewashed

Has the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. been skewed from the reality of who the activist was?. In 2016, the Washington Post reported that then -Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed decided to address the actions of a group of people protesting the killing of Philando Castille who planned on blocking off a highway. Reed stated that while he believed in the expressive rights of the protestors, he requested that they not block off freeways.
DALLAS, TX
Bossip

Will Smith & JAY-Z Discuss Their New ABC Series "Women Of The Movement"

Will Smith and JAY-Z discuss their new show Women of the Movement, which focuses on the story of Emmett Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. The New Year marked the debut of the first season of ABC’s latest historical anthology series: Women of the Movement. The show sets out with the task to tell the story of educator and activist Mamie Till-Mobley, whose son Emmett Till was brutally murdered at age 14 by two racist white women following accusations he whistled at a white woman in 1955.
TV & VIDEOS
The Conversation U.S.

Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.: 5 things I've learned curating the MLK Collection at Morehouse College

For the past 11 years, civil rights historian Vicki Crawford has worked as the director of the Morehouse College Martin Luther King Jr. Collection, where she oversees the archive consisting of iconic sermons, speeches, writings and other materials belonging to King. Few archives of historical papers compare with the importance of the Morehouse King Collection. Aside from King’s life, the collection chronicles many of the major events that occurred during the civil rights movement. Since joining Morehouse, Crawford says she especially enjoys introducing younger generations to King and helping them understand the powerful lessons of the struggle for social justice, particularly how...
INDIA
Deadline

Betty White To Be Honored In NBC Primetime Special

NBC will pay tribute to Betty White in an hourlong primetime special commemorating the life and legacy of the trailblazing television star. Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl will air Monday, January 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will be available to stream on Peacock the following day. Friends and stars will pay tribute to one of the world’s most beloved entertainers in the special. “The hour will include clips that best capture White’s irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career,” according to NBC. White, who most famously starred in The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls, died peacefully at her home in Brentwood on New Year’s Eve, just 17 days from her 100th birthday. Tributes poured in from all corners of the entertainment industry and beyond including from President Joe Biden and Michelle Obama. White, who had hundreds of TV credits, was a multiple Emmy, Grammy and SAG Award winner as well as being a tireless advocate for animals. Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl is a Brad Lachman Production and is executive produced by Brad Lachman and Bill Bracken.
CELEBRITIES
Praise 106.1

Famous Quotes To Live By From Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Ninety-one years (91), January 15, 1929 since birth and Fifty-four (54) years since Dr. Martin Luther King’s departed this life and his soul stirring words and writings remain as relevant and inspiring today as they were when he lived. Honor Dr. King’s lasting legacy by sharing 30 of his most inspiring quotes.  All of them […]
SOCIETY
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy