Phenomenal Historic Homage: Maya Angelou Becomes First Black Woman To Appear On US Quarter

NBC will pay tribute to Betty White in an hourlong primetime special commemorating the life and legacy of the trailblazing television star. Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl will air Monday, January 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will be available to stream on Peacock the following day. Friends and stars will pay tribute to one of the world’s most beloved entertainers in the special. “The hour will include clips that best capture White’s irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career,” according to NBC. White, who most famously starred in The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls, died peacefully at her home in Brentwood on New Year’s Eve, just 17 days from her 100th birthday. Tributes poured in from all corners of the entertainment industry and beyond including from President Joe Biden and Michelle Obama. White, who had hundreds of TV credits, was a multiple Emmy, Grammy and SAG Award winner as well as being a tireless advocate for animals. Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl is a Brad Lachman Production and is executive produced by Brad Lachman and Bill Bracken.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO