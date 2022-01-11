Take a look at these homes for sale in Monahans

(Monahans, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Monahans will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

801 S Gary, Monahans, 79756 3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,103 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Super Cute!! Perfect Starter Home. Large corner lot with updated kitchen, new water heater, and metal roof. All Appliances stay!! 1 year old 8 x 10 shop. Don't let this one get away. Seller is offering a flooring allowance.

900 E Waco St, Kermit, 79745 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,476 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Amazing and beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home!! Formal living area and one second Cozy living area, and more! Excellent appealing back yard with patio with outdoor fireplace, kitchen and mature trees for shade, just perfect to enjoy your evenings with family and friends! This one wont last long -- SEE IT TODAY AND WELCOME HOME!!

747 N Oak St, Kermit, 79745 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,615 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home with 2 car carport and metal roof.

1203 S Nelson, Monahans, 79756 3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,159 Square Feet | Built in 1995

This well insulated home in Monahans, TX is a must see! This 3 bdrm 2 bath residence is move in ready and has a spacious living room with a gas fireplace, as well as a galley kitchen, and formal dining. Designer tray ceiling can be found in the dining, living, and owners bedroom. A covered porch located out back as well as a beautifully landscaped backyard.

