Monahans, TX

Take a look at these homes for sale in Monahans

Monahans News Beat
 5 days ago

(Monahans, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Monahans will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MOFfL_0dihIcrh00

801 S Gary, Monahans, 79756

3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,103 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Super Cute!! Perfect Starter Home. Large corner lot with updated kitchen, new water heater, and metal roof. All Appliances stay!! 1 year old 8 x 10 shop. Don't let this one get away. Seller is offering a flooring allowance.

For open house information, contact Chariti Scott, Ziglar Realty at 432-614-6967

Copyright © 2022 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-127095)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KoXES_0dihIcrh00

900 E Waco St, Kermit, 79745

3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,476 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Amazing and beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home!! Formal living area and one second Cozy living area, and more! Excellent appealing back yard with patio with outdoor fireplace, kitchen and mature trees for shade, just perfect to enjoy your evenings with family and friends! This one wont last long -- SEE IT TODAY AND WELCOME HOME!!

For open house information, contact Daisy Carrillo, eXp Realty LLC at 888-519-7431

Copyright © 2022 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-125473)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FMPD4_0dihIcrh00

747 N Oak St, Kermit, 79745

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,615 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home with 2 car carport and metal roof.

For open house information, contact Duff Michel, Michel Real Estate at 432-586-6681

Copyright © 2022 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-128601)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uAfYA_0dihIcrh00

1203 S Nelson, Monahans, 79756

3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,159 Square Feet | Built in 1995

This well insulated home in Monahans, TX is a must see! This 3 bdrm 2 bath residence is move in ready and has a spacious living room with a gas fireplace, as well as a galley kitchen, and formal dining. Designer tray ceiling can be found in the dining, living, and owners bedroom. A covered porch located out back as well as a beautifully landscaped backyard.

For open house information, contact Debra Johnson, United Country Real Estate (FS) at 432-336-1111

Copyright © 2022 Permian Basin Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBBRTX-50042198)

