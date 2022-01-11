ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, NC

These houses are for sale in Denton

 5 days ago

(DENTON, NC) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Denton area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Denton-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1daNWs_0dihIbyy00

298 Jessup Street Extension, Lexington, 27292

2 Beds 1 Bath | $103,950 | Single Family Residence | 894 Square Feet | Built in 1985

First-Time Home Buyers or Investors!!! Can you picture yourself sitting on your living room couch, drawing up plans to create your own private backyard BBQ pit or putting up your own she shed? Take a looking at this cute little bungalow and start imagining. This is a wonderful opportunity for a brand new home buyer or to add an investment property to your portfolio. This adorable home has been completely remodeled in 2021!!! Brand New: Roof, Water Heater, Flooring, Plumbing, Kitchen Cabinets, Sink, Light Switches, Drywall, Blinds, Bathroom Vanity, Baseboards, Trim work and Freshly Painted. This 2 bed 1 bath house is right across from Washington Park with its playgrounds, grills, basketball court, 3 shelters and Splash Pad. Call to set up you own private showing today!!!

For open house information, contact Re/Max of Greensboro, Re/Max of Greensboro at 336-854-0500

Copyright © 2022 Burlington Alamance Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BABORNC-121786)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SKcib_0dihIbyy00

412 7Th, Lexington, 27292

3 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1902

This home has potential for Investors and Homeowners! Large open kitchen with an island, large bedrooms -possibility of 4 bedrooms! Long covered front porch and a large back yard with mature trees. Central gas heat replace in 2020 - 10 year warranty. Conveniently locate within walking distance of uptown Lexington and local restaurants. Come put you touch of renovations on this home and make it YOURS! Property is being sold 'As is, where is'.

For open house information, contact Connie Victoria, Gm Williams Realty at 336-528-5561

Copyright © 2022 Triad Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIADNC-1046934)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l48mD_0dihIbyy00

371 Rabbit Ridge, Lexington, 27292

3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,157 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Don't miss this adorable one level home! Resting on over an acre and close to highways and shops, this home offers privacy & convenience. Features include: Split bedroom floor plan; Spacious primary suite w/ walk-in closet & attached full bathroom; Sunny kitchen w/ SS appliances; Cozy living room; Rocking chair front porch; Back patio overlooking the level back yard; & more! Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Blake Ginther, Keller Williams Realty Elite at 336-283-8691

Copyright © 2022 Triad Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIADNC-1048138)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D1YMh_0dihIbyy00

29 Cecil, Lexington, 27292

2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath currently rented $650 a month. Can be a purchased with additional rentals MLS#1048384, MLS#1048380, MLS#1049379, MLS#1048382.

For open house information, contact Jane Yates, Re/Max Central Realty at 336-626-5600

Copyright © 2022 Triad Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIADNC-1048386)

