Take a look at these Fennville condominiums on the market now

(FENNVILLE, MI) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Fennville condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Fennville condos have been selected from our classified listings:

995 Maplewood Court, Holland, 49423 1 Bed 2 Baths | $259,900 | Condominium | 1,229 Square Feet | Built in 2021

As good as new! 1 bedroom 1-1/2 bath condo unit in the new Maplewood Village condominium development purchased new on September 1, 2021. This unit was used as the model unit for the complex in the mouths prior and it shows! Quality built by Ace Builders, this zero step unit is ready for immediate occupancy. Why wait for one to be built when this lovely unit is available now? Furnishings shown in the pictures are available separately.

For open house information, contact Robert C Bouman, Five Star Real Estate Lakeshore LLC at 616-355-3737

1268 St Andrews Drive, Holland, 49423 2 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Condominium | 2,372 Square Feet | Built in 2003

An amazing 1-owner end-unit condo located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Links At Rolling Meadows! The open-concept main floor consists of a large living room with gas fireplace leading to a walkout composite deck with great view, a den/study that can be converted to a 3rd bedroom, main-floor laundry, and kitchen with stone back splash, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Also featured is a nice-sized primary bedroom, large walk-in closet with built-in shelving, a tiled floor inbathroom with double sinks and a deluxe safe-step walk-in tub/shower. The fully-finished lower level has a large bedroom, full bath, kitchenette with microwave and refrigerator plus great storage rooms. The additional upgrades of heated garage with built-in cabinets, utility sink, removable ramp,

For open house information, contact Kirk Antekeier, Core Realty Partners LLC at 231-375-5273

1015 Maplewood Court, Holland, 49423 2 Beds 2 Baths | $323,450 | Condominium | 1,593 Square Feet | Built in 2021

UNDER CONSTRUCTION, Estimated completion March/April 2022. Come see our flawless open concept two bedroom floor plan that thoughtfully maximizes storage and living spaces. As you enter this zero-step condo your eyes take you through to the four season room boasting a customized ceiling of wooden beams & shiplap. The sizable kitchen island features oversized soft close drawers wrapped in the newest color of the season. The main level master ensuite has a walk-in closet and dual sinks. Enjoy the gas fireplace on the angled wall to keep things cozy all year! The location is nearby parks, downtown, hospital and shopping. This is maintenance-free condo living at its best!

For open house information, contact Briana Beyer, Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt - Holland at 616-396-5221

1293 Prestwick Drive, Holland, 49423 3 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Condominium | 1,550 Square Feet | Built in 2005

One owner end unit condo located on a quiet cul-de-sac in The Links at Rolling Meadows. This condo has views on the 1st green and pond, very private setting. This condo has 2800 ft. of living area. Condo has 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths on main level and 1 or 2 bedrooms in the walk-out lower level-2nd bedroom lower level is not a legal bedroom.

For open house information, contact Larry Kleinheksel, Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt - Holland at 616-396-5221