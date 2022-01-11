Mineral-curious? These homes are on the market

(Mineral, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mineral will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

4236 Roundabout Rd, Louisa, 23093 4 Beds 3 Baths | $297,075 | Single Family Residence | 1,640 Square Feet | Built in 2021

TO BE BUILT AT ROUNDABOUT HILLS! The "MALIBU" model has a great room open to the kitchen with stainless appliances, 2x4 island, upgrades cabinetry, and breakfast nook leading to the rear deck. No carpeting in the main living areas. FIRST FLOOR MASTER with ceiling fan! Upstairs you'll find 3 more bedrooms with LED lighting, laundry room and pull down attic stairs for storage. Upgraded exterior includes front porch, shake siding in sections, craftsmanstyle front door, and wide window trim instead of shutters. If this home doesn't work for you, ask about our many other available lots and floor plans! Photos are similar.

26 Peregrine Pl, Louisa, 23093 3 Beds 3 Baths | $276,170 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2021

PRESOLD and Similar to Photos, The Grayson Plan is situated on a 1.88 Acre Homesite and features a Quaint Front Porch, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Master Suite with 5 Ft Shower and Double Bowl Vanity, Open Kitchen with Framed Pantry Cabinet, Stainless Steel Appliances, Family Room, Dining Room, Living Room, 10x16 Rear Deck, Upgraded Front Door and Windows, and So Much More! Contact Agent for Details! Reedy Creek Subdivision offers High Speed, Wireless Broad Band, Lot sizes range from 1 to 3 acres, easy access to I64, w/in 30 minutes of Charlottesville, and 40 minutes to Short Pump.

152 Bear Court, Bumpass, 23024 4 Beds 3 Baths | $469,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,270 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Gorgeous new home is READY for its new owner! Craftsman/farmhouse open-concept home w/lake access to the cold side of Lake Anna. Quiet neighborhood & sparkling lake--beautiful design is crafted for lake living and a home haven. Graceful front porch columns lead to the wide entryway showcasing the cathedral ceilings & spacious common area. The kitchen is graced w/granite countertops, farmhouse sink & hardware/fixtures w/dark oil-rubbed bronze finish. Primary suite is tucked privately on the south east end of the house and hosts a sprawling closet leading into the exquisitely tiled bath. Two additional bedrooms, sharing a full hall bath, flank north end of the home. Entertaining is at its best w/ease of movement between large kitchen w/island & great room area. Dining room features elegant tray ceiling. A 4th bedroom is located upstairs w/its own private bath & tiled shower. Two-car painted garage leads to functional mudroom w/storage cubbies/bench. Generous laundry room & pantry! Builder upgrades include board & batten, controlled crawl, 42" sidewalk, composite decking on front & back porch. Option to join HOA, not req'd; membership includes use of common area & boat launch.

1019 Firehouse Rd, Louisa, 23093 3 Beds 3 Baths | $379,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to 1019 Firehouse Drive ~ Quality New Construction ~ COMCAST is available!!!! Beautiful NEW Rancher with TONS of upgrades!!! 3 Bedrooms 3 Full Baths. Open Floor plan with Vaulted Ceilings, Master bedroom is private with Vaulted ceilings, walk in closet. Master bath will have tiled flooring, tile shower, washer & dryer, upgraded vanities and fixtures! LVP flooring will be throughout the rest of the main level and guest bathroom/bedrooms. Guest bedrooms are opposite side of the home from the Master bedroom. Kitchen will have white cabinets and a Java colored Island with Granite Countertops and a tile floor. Full basement features a large recreational room with LVP flooring, a full bath, additional laundry room with full size washer & dryer and a 2 car garage. Basement can be accessed from the interior of the home or exterior and walks out into the back yard. Nice oversized deck has beautiful views of the woods and neighboring pasture. 1,500 finished sq ft on the main level, 900 finished sq ft in the basement and 600 sq ft garage. You will fall in love with the finishes on this well constructed home. Estimated completion date is March 2022. Pictures are of a similar home.

