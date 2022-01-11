Mammoth Lakes-curious? These homes are on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Mammoth Lakes, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mammoth Lakes will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qTjX0_0dihISzJ00

1903 Sierra Nevada Rd, Mammoth Lakes, 93546

2 Beds 1 Bath | $349,900 | Condominium | 660 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Whether you work or like to play in Mammoth Lakes , this is the place for you!. Nice clean and move in ready! Built in 2003 and features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and a has stackable washer/dryer. Neat kitchen and plenty of cabinet space. There's even a south facing deck to take in the sunshine and views of Mammoth Mountain and the Sherwin Range. Walking distance to Mammoth Hospital and the High School. Please copy & paste this link for Covid Entry Requirements: http://bit.ly/2AZM6d PRICE IS FOR THE CONDO ONLY "STORAGE UNIT IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE" But first option is to the buyer of the condo.

For open house information, contact Jose Franco, Eastern Sierra Realty at 760-873-4161

Copyright © 2022 Inyo County MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSCA-2311615)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32inHE_0dihISzJ00

3590 Main St, Mammoth Lakes, 93546

2 Beds 1 Bath | $425,000 | Condominium | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Views, views, views!! This sunny 2 bed, 1 bath townhome, w/ only 1 common wall, has gorgeous views from Mount Morrison to the Sherwins, Mammoth Rocks and Mammoth Mountain. South facing w/ great passive solar heat. Custom cabinets in kitchen. Dining area has a custom corner dinette w/ storage drawers. It has stainless steel 30in double oven range & new SS dishwasher & microwave. The upstairs is open floor plan w/ vaulted, beamed ceilings, tall windows & an EPA woodstove. Bathroom was remodeled in 2020 w/ new plumbing, fixtures, custom vanity, mirror & medicine cabinet, added insulation in walls & ceiling, exhaust fan with heater & a whole-house propane tankless water heater. Windows are Milgard Fiberglass dual-glaze casement except living room. Electrical panel was replaced w/ a new 100 amp panel w/ added dedicated circuit & electrical receptable box for future heated floor & thermostat. Nordica is a 20 unit complex near Liberty Bar, Black Velvet Coffee, Loco Frijole, Elixer, Schat's, Stellar Brew & a short walk to The Village. No nightly rentals. HOA $354. ask your agent for the full list of upgrades in Associated Documents. This warm, sunny unit with endless views will go fast!

For open house information, contact Stephanie Cook, Mammoth Realty Group at 760-934-6000

Copyright © 2022 Inyo County MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSCA-2311655)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UBvSX_0dihISzJ00

2500 Old Mammoth Road, Mammoth Lakes, 93546

4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,335,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,720 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Your Mammoth Lakes dream home awaits you. A covered porch welcomes you home. Take off your jacket & boots in the mud room & make your way up the stairs to the expansive living room with wood burning fireplace & custom wood-paneled vaulted ceilings. The dining room is staged in front of a wall of picturesque windows & opens to the gourmet kitchen with every imaginable amenity. The professional Thermador stove includes: convection double oven, griddle, indoor BBQ, and warming shelf. There is a double drawer dishwasher, trash compactor, built-in refrigerator, beverage refrigerator, island with sink, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry including a dumbwaiter, & a farmhouse sink with touchless faucet. The master bedroom has its own gas fireplace & master bathroom is complete with jetted soaking tub, separate shower, heated floors, heated towel racks, & walk in closet. This upper level also includes another bedroom, full bathroom and an executive office. The large wrap around trex deck has countless views, space for outdoor dining, BBQ, & even has a dumbwaiter for firewood. Downstairs has two ensuite bedrooms, one with jetted soaking tub & walk-in closets. There is an oversized laundry room with sink, cabinets & granite counter tops, & an exercise room. Additional home features include, motorized shades, top down/bottom up shades, hydronic heated floors, travertine floors, granite counters, intercom, cove lighting, hallway storage cabinets & storage room. The massive 1,840 sqft heated garage includes: RV, room for multiple cars, dumbwaiter to the pantry, workshop, a partial bathroom & space for toys & more. There is a 10-foot Snowmelt in front of the garage & additional RV parking off the driveway. There is an emergency generator with transfer switch, propane tank and firewood storage. This south facing home is set amongst lush pine trees & two sides of the property border the Valentine Reserve. Minutes from lakes, ski slopes, the Village with shops, restaurants, and more!

For open house information, contact STEPHANIE CROWELL, COLDWELL BANKER TOWN & COUNTRY at 909-621-6761

Copyright © 2022 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-CV22005257)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ERFTK_0dihISzJ00

895 Canyon Boulevard, Mammoth Lakes, 93546

2 Beds 2 Baths | $849,000 | Condominium | 1,141 Square Feet | Built in 1972

You can't get much closer to the ski slopes then this gorgeous, updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo at St Anton Condominiums. Full remodel completed in 2016. All new interior; smooth ceilings, doors/hardware, kitchen cabinets, appliances, Quartz countertops, bathrooms, vanities, water heater, wall space heaters, fireplace, Grohe and Toto plumbing/fixtures, flooring, lighting, electrical and sliding door to balcony. New refrigerator installed in 2021. Underground parking keeps your car snow-free during those stormy days. Updated furniture, gas floor-to-ceiling stacked stone fireplace and great views of the ski mountain. Dining room has seating for six and extra bar stools for early morning meals. Downstairs primary bedroom is spacious with a king bed. The upstairs en suite bedroom has a new queen bed plus a bed-bunk nook, twin over a full, perfect for the kiddos. The courtyard area has a heated pool (summer only), two year round outdoor hot tubs, summer BBQs and picnic tables. The recreation room has a dry sauna, pool table, kitchen area with refrigerator and microwave for group gatherings, a large screen TV, sitting area with large fireplace. For winter skiers, the complex is located roughly 110 steps from Chair 7 at Canyon Lodge. HOA fee is $619 and includes propane, water, trash, snow removal, pool/spa, outside building maintenance and outside insurance. Current rental income is roughly $30k a year with owner use.

For open house information, contact Cynthia Fleming, Mammoth Lakes Resort Realty at 760-567-0348

Copyright © 2022 Mammoth Lakes Board of REALTORS &#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLBORCA-211009)

See more property details

