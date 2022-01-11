On the hunt for a home in Odessa? These houses are on the market

(Odessa, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Odessa. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4764 Weaver School Rd Road, Odessa, 64076 3 Beds 2 Baths | $700,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,214 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Come check out this beautiful all brick ranch home in the country before it’s gone!! Did I mention, it comes with 20.57 acres!! This cozy home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus an adorable loft upstairs that could be another non-conforming bedroom or a 2nd living room area. This property also includes 2 huge outbuildings to utilize as you need. The huge basement includes a storm shelter and is very clean and dry and ready to be finished! This home has only had one owner and is in immaculate condition! Come make it yours today!

For open house information, contact Christina McCord, RE/MAX Premier Properties at 816-416-7090

39811 E Boswell Road, Lone Jack, 64070 4 Beds 2 Baths | $700,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,916 Square Feet | Built in 1977

These 22 acres were recently home to a thriving wholesale greenhouse operation that serviced the metro Kansas City area. The property features 30+ greenhouses (approx..75,000sf) and a traditional ranch home. Also included is a 40'x60' Morton bldg. and 105,000sf graveled outdoor growing fields. A 3000sf propagation greenhouse includes rolling benches, under bench heating and boom watering. All greenhouses are connected to electricity, water and propane. The spacious home features 4 BR's, 2 baths, living room, family room with a beautiful brick fireplace, eat-in kitchen, plus a full unfinished walkout basement complete with a 2nd large brick fireplace. The property is located on a paved road with easy highway access just minutes south of US Hwy 50. Sold separately is nearby retail garden center property. Call for additional information and documentation. Please see MLS 2213333 as these properties can be sold together or separately.

For open house information, contact Lance Tomlin, RE/MAX Heritage at 816-224-8484

1212 N White Oaks Lane, Oak Grove, 64075 3 Beds 2 Baths | $236,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,365 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Come home to White Oaks Crossing. Brand new homes at this price are selling fast! So many high end finishings, including granite! Amazing clubhouse, pool, and ponds to fish.

For open house information, contact Ellen Campbell, Chartwell Realty LLC at 816-877-8700

1204 Ne White Oaks Lane, Oak Grove, 64075 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,396 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Come home to White Oaks Crossing, tis home has too many features to list including pool, gym, fishing ponds etc... New homes being built for completion as early as January 2022! High end finishes including granite at this great price. Call now to reserve your new home. Homes are in foundation/sheetrock stage. Please stop by the White Oaks Clubhouse on the North side of the building for information.

For open house information, contact Ellen Campbell, Chartwell Realty LLC at 816-877-8700