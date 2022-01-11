ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, MO

On the hunt for a home in Odessa? These houses are on the market

Odessa News Beat
Odessa News Beat
 5 days ago

(Odessa, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Odessa. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OOqDa_0dihIR6a00

4764 Weaver School Rd Road, Odessa, 64076

3 Beds 2 Baths | $700,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,214 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Come check out this beautiful all brick ranch home in the country before it’s gone!! Did I mention, it comes with 20.57 acres!! This cozy home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus an adorable loft upstairs that could be another non-conforming bedroom or a 2nd living room area. This property also includes 2 huge outbuildings to utilize as you need. The huge basement includes a storm shelter and is very clean and dry and ready to be finished! This home has only had one owner and is in immaculate condition! Come make it yours today!

For open house information, contact Christina McCord, RE/MAX Premier Properties at 816-416-7090

Copyright © 2022 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2356677)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y0jqM_0dihIR6a00

39811 E Boswell Road, Lone Jack, 64070

4 Beds 2 Baths | $700,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,916 Square Feet | Built in 1977

These 22 acres were recently home to a thriving wholesale greenhouse operation that serviced the metro Kansas City area. The property features 30+ greenhouses (approx..75,000sf) and a traditional ranch home. Also included is a 40'x60' Morton bldg. and 105,000sf graveled outdoor growing fields. A 3000sf propagation greenhouse includes rolling benches, under bench heating and boom watering. All greenhouses are connected to electricity, water and propane. The spacious home features 4 BR's, 2 baths, living room, family room with a beautiful brick fireplace, eat-in kitchen, plus a full unfinished walkout basement complete with a 2nd large brick fireplace. The property is located on a paved road with easy highway access just minutes south of US Hwy 50. Sold separately is nearby retail garden center property. Call for additional information and documentation. Please see MLS 2213333 as these properties can be sold together or separately.

For open house information, contact Lance Tomlin, RE/MAX Heritage at 816-224-8484

Copyright © 2022 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2213006)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lArhQ_0dihIR6a00

1212 N White Oaks Lane, Oak Grove, 64075

3 Beds 2 Baths | $236,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,365 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Come home to White Oaks Crossing. Brand new homes at this price are selling fast! So many high end finishings, including granite! Amazing clubhouse, pool, and ponds to fish.

For open house information, contact Ellen Campbell, Chartwell Realty LLC at 816-877-8700

Copyright © 2022 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2330313)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SkG43_0dihIR6a00

1204 Ne White Oaks Lane, Oak Grove, 64075

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,396 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Come home to White Oaks Crossing, tis home has too many features to list including pool, gym, fishing ponds etc... New homes being built for completion as early as January 2022! High end finishes including granite at this great price. Call now to reserve your new home. Homes are in foundation/sheetrock stage. Please stop by the White Oaks Clubhouse on the North side of the building for information.

For open house information, contact Ellen Campbell, Chartwell Realty LLC at 816-877-8700

Copyright © 2022 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2329545)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
City
Odessa, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
The Associated Press

Seoul: N. Korea fires projectile in 4th launch this month

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Monday fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea in its fourth weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea and Japan said, with the apparent goal of demonstrating its military might amid paused diplomacy with the United States and pandemic border closures.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Family Room#Housing List#X60
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Odessa News Beat

Odessa News Beat

Odessa, MO
50
Followers
368
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Odessa News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy