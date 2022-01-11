ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons A.J. Terrell and Cordarrelle Patterson Named to All-Pro Team

By Falcon Report Staff
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=084CLR_0dihIPL800

A.J. Terrell and Cordarrelle Patterson named to PFF All-Pro Team.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell finished a terrific season as Pro Football Focus' (PFF) third-ranked cornerback in 2021, and he was named to the PFF All-Pro Team this week.

Jalen Ramsey (84.5) of the LA Rams finished as the top-ranked cornerback in the NFL by PFF, and Chidobe Awuzie of the Bengals edged Terrell 83.4 to 83.0 in the final PFF grade.

PFF on Terrell :

Terrell allowed just 200 receiving yards all season. There were single games in which a cornerback allowed more than 200 yards this year. And Terrell wasn’t just avoided in coverage in his second season — he was thrown at 66 times, allowing just 29 receptions for a 43.9% catch rate, the lowest in the league. Passes thrown into Terrell’s coverage generated a 47.5 passer rating, also the best mark at the position. He was, by any measure outside of interceptions, a superstar at cornerback this season. - PFF

Despite the lofty company, Terrell was not among the four cornerbacks selected to represent the NFC in the 2022 Pro Bowl on February 6th .

Ramsey was selected, but Terrell was bypassed in favor of the Cowboys Trevon Diggs, Darius Slay of the Eagles, and the Saints' Marshon Lattimore.

Cordarrelle Patterson was also named second-team All-Pro by PFF .

PFF added a flex position for a player like Patterson who may not have specialized at wide receiver or running back, but had enormous contributions at both.

Patterson led the Falcons in rushing yards (618), yards from scrimmage (1,166), rushing (6) and receiving touchdowns (5), and he finished third on the team in receiving yards.

Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers took PFF's first-team flex position. Samuel finished the season with 1,405 yard and six touchdowns receiving, and he added 365 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

Terrell is a young building block for the Atlanta Falcons defense. The second-year man from Clemson turned just 23-years old in September.

Patterson is a free agent who may have been the bargain signing of 2021. Patterson signed a one-year deal for $3 million ahead of the 2021 season. He should have plenty of suitors in free agency this offseason, but he has given every indication he'd like to return to the Falcons.

FanSided

5 Atlanta Falcons who should be traded this off-season

The Atlanta Falcons are in for an interesting off-season, one where very few positions seem to be locked in. With more questions than answers on their roster, there is reason to think we will see the Falcons make at least one splashy trade this off-season. One player we know these...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Calvin Ridley News

Earlier this season, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley stepped away from the field to focus on his mental health. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, this situation involving Ridley’s self assessment has not changed, but the Falcons are still holding out hope that they’ll have their 27-year-old wideout back for the 2022 season.
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons: Ranking five potential Matt Ryan trade destinations and packages

The Falcons are at a crossroads, and this isn’t a strong draft class for quarterbacks. I don’t want to see Matt Ryan leave, but I think he deserves a chance to compete somewhere as his career winds down. Recently, it’s been reported by Chris Mortenson that Matt Ryan will be the Falcons quarterback for at least one more season. However, Arthur Smith also came out and said that the Falcons don’t want to back themselves in a corner. It does seem likely that Ryan is under center for the birds in 2022, but things could change if the right deal comes along.
NFL
FanSided

Among the Atlanta Falcons chaos Younghoe Koo is underappreciated

For an Atlanta Falcons franchise that has had questions seemingly about every position, there is one player who is underappreciated. Whether it is questioning Matt Ryan or wondering if Deion Jones or Grady Jarrett are worth their cap hits few players have escaped blame in the mess that has been the Atlanta Falcons over the last two seasons.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 best players the Falcons must re-sign in 2022 NFL free agency

As was the case for the past couple of years, the Atlanta Falcons enter the upcoming offseason with plenty of uncertainty across the board. Unlike with multiple other teams that wound up missing the playoffs, the Falcons will not have to address any notable personnel changes, as general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith are both staying put for the 2022 campaign. A promising draft coupled with a few overachievers from free agency helped Fontenot’s case to remain with the team, while the Falcons’ mid-season surge certainly cemented Smith’s chances of staying on as head coach for another season.
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Gage is part of the solution after late season surge

When the Atlanta Falcons lost Calvin Ridley for the season Atlanta depth receivers all were given a chance to start and prove whether or not they were capable of starting. Without question, the answer was a resounding no, as Atlanta’s receivers were last in the league and struggled to produce with any consistency.
NFL
FanSided

Ranking the Atlanta Falcons’ opponents for the 2022 season

The Atlanta Falcons have officially completed their 2021 season, their first of the 17-game variety. For many, winning seven games and finishing third in the division would be considered a huge overachievement given all the events that transpired in the offseason. By finishing in third place in the NFC South,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
On3.com

Cowboys star defensive player ruled out for Sunday

There’s some bad news coming out of the Dallas Cowboys camp on Friday. As the Cowboys prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers, in what is being deemed by some the upset matchup of the weekend, Jon Machota reports that linebacker Keanu Neal has been ruled out of the game. Neal will miss the game with a strained bicep and is listed on the Cowboys Friday injury report with a chest and elbow injury. Originally believed to be a game-time decision, Dallas has announced that they will be without one of their key defensive starters.
NFL
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
373
Post
521K+
Views
The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

