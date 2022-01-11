ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, IA

Creston-curious? These homes are on the market

Creston Dispatch
Creston Dispatch
 5 days ago

(Creston, IA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Creston than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1603 N West Street, Macksburg, 50155

4 Beds 1 Bath | $375,000 | 1,310 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Looking for a very nice acreage with a lot of possibilities, you won't want to miss this one. The acreage has a 1,310 sq ft. home with 4 bdrms and 1 bath, sitting on 10.53 beautiful acres, with a pond. The home features an eat-in-kitchen that walks out to a large deck with a pergola. There is a nice family room off the kitchen and a 1st flood master bedroom. A 60x60 foam insulated pole barn, with a concrete floor that is perfect for a man cave. The pole barn has a kitchen and lots of overhead storage, 1/2 bath and wood burning stove. The 2nd pole barn is 40x60, has some overhead storage and some built in pens. This building is used mainly for storage. The acreage has a generator that would provide some power in case of a power outage. There are two fuel tanks that are included. There is a short amount of gravel and pavement from Macksburg to I-80. This home and acreage is neat, clean and fills the needs for someone needing storage, running a business and many other options.

1307 E Howard Street, Creston, 50801

4 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,599 Square Feet | Built in 1883

Are looking to get in to flipping houses or potentially to build the house of your dreams? 1307 E Howard street may be the perfect investment for you! This property consists of a triple lot, giving you a larger than average lot size in town. The house consists of nearing 1600 square feet of living space, with bathrooms located both upstairs and on the main floor. There is no shortage of possibilities here. The living room and formal dining room offer all kinds of space to spend time with friends and family while also having a fairly open concept. The first floor also boasts beautiful hardwood floors that could be refinished. If you are a handyman looking for your next big project, or looking to get in to the rental market, this is the place for you!

306 1/2 N Elm Street, Creston, 50801

2 Beds 1 Bath | $1 | Single Family Residence | 744 Square Feet | Built in 1888

Great investment property or rental! 2 bedroom bungalow with full bath.

