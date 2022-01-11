Check out these houses for sale in North Manchester

(NORTH MANCHESTER, IN) Looking for a house in North Manchester? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re North Manchester-curious, take a look at these listings today:

2874 E State Road 114 Highway, North Manchester, 46962 5 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,902 Square Feet | Built in 1930

BIG older farmhouse on over 10 acres with outbuildings! Five bedroom two bath two story home -- beautiful woodwork -- on full basement and with 2 car attached garage. Large 30' X 50' barn and 28' X 50' workshop/man cave just behind the home; 16' X 40' building to turn into your whatever. Total land is 10.74 acres with about 5 acres in woods, 4 acres in crops, and balance for buildings. Recent home renovations include new downstairs flooring, new large bath with walk-in shower, major basement waterproofing work, newer hot water heat boiler unit, and vinyl fence; some renovation work still needs done to finish this house into a great family home. Circular drive for safe access onto Highway 114. LOTS OF POSSIBILITIES! Priced to sell "as is". OPEN HOUSE October 10, 1pm to 4pm.

For open house information, contact Philip Davis, Davis Realty Services at 260-466-3332

1008 W Garber Drive, North Manchester, 46962 3 Beds 2 Baths | $303,912 | Single Family Residence | 1,971 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Custom Built Ranch Home Attractive Painted Mable Cabinets in Kitchen, Laundry and Baths Locking Vinyl Plank in Kitchen, Dining, Laundry and both Baths. Premium Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Microhood and a Spot Resist Stainless Pull-Out Kitchen Faucet along with a 9" Deep Double Bowl Quartz Sink Lighted Ceiling Fan and Chamfer Ceiling in the Great Room and Rounded Drywall Corners and Wide Painted trim throughout the home. Primary Bedroom with a Walk-in-Closet and a Full View Glass Patio Door opening to the back Covered Patio Primary Bath has a 5' Walk-In Shower and a Tall Vanity together with Upgraded Bath Fixtures in both Baths 95% Efficient Gas Furnace and Central Air Conditioning with Fresh Air Ventilation and Programmable Thermostat Sidelites located on both sides of Front Door Standard 3 Car Garage with Wireless Keypad and Door Open for the 3rd Bay Rear Patio Slider Door in Dining leading to the Covered Patio Beautiful Exterior with Address Stone, Board & Batten Shutters, Vinyl Shakes, Upgraded Exterior Light Package, Vinyl Siding and Landmark Shingles along with Partial Stone Front

For open house information, contact Brenda Williams, CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc at 260-399-1177

510 N Walnut Street, North Manchester, 46962 2 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,543 Square Feet | Built in 1910

This charming bungalow offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, but more living space than it appears. Enter under the covered front porch into the home with 10 foot ceilings, crown molding, built in shelving, and original radiators throughout. Beautiful wood flooring spans through the living area and into the formal dining room. The main bedroom is just off the full bathroom with original built ins. The kitchen features metal cabinets and appliances can remain. A sitting room that overlooks the back yard and deck adds to the living space and leads to the laundry area. A one car garage is attached. A 14 x 16 shed is included inside the back yard that is fenced for privacy. Great starter or investment home! No USDA, FHA, or VA due to conditions.

For open house information, contact Andrea Greer Markham, Manchester Realty at 260-982-6168

4229 W St Rd 114 Road, North Manchester, 46962 5 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,988 Square Feet | Built in 1880

A great opportunity! Are you looking for a nice relaxing home that has been recently updated? You have found it. Right along Highway 114 just outside of North Manchester. While the large barn behind the house does not come with the property, the smaller barn does. This updated kitchen is a delight that you will want to prepare food in. With plenty of storage, you will not be disappointed. When you walk into the house, you will notice the freshly redone great room. So much space to relax or entertain in. This five bedroom home has a lot of space with a beautiful full bath downstairs and full bath upstairs. On the main floor towards the front of the house is a nice family room where you may escape to read, do home work or play video games. With almost two acres of land, there is plenty of space to enjoy the outdoors! This home has been nicely done. You won't be disappointed. If you are using google maps, this house is on highway 114.

For open house information, contact Robert Caley, CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc at 260-399-1177