ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Manchester, IN

Check out these houses for sale in North Manchester

North Manchester Today
North Manchester Today
 5 days ago

(NORTH MANCHESTER, IN) Looking for a house in North Manchester? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re North Manchester-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L5Pwo_0dihIFl600

2874 E State Road 114 Highway, North Manchester, 46962

5 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,902 Square Feet | Built in 1930

BIG older farmhouse on over 10 acres with outbuildings! Five bedroom two bath two story home -- beautiful woodwork -- on full basement and with 2 car attached garage. Large 30' X 50' barn and 28' X 50' workshop/man cave just behind the home; 16' X 40' building to turn into your whatever. Total land is 10.74 acres with about 5 acres in woods, 4 acres in crops, and balance for buildings. Recent home renovations include new downstairs flooring, new large bath with walk-in shower, major basement waterproofing work, newer hot water heat boiler unit, and vinyl fence; some renovation work still needs done to finish this house into a great family home. Circular drive for safe access onto Highway 114. LOTS OF POSSIBILITIES! Priced to sell "as is". OPEN HOUSE October 10, 1pm to 4pm.

For open house information, contact Philip Davis, Davis Realty Services at 260-466-3332

Copyright © 2022 Upstate Alliance of REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FWAARIN-202142433)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bXLLB_0dihIFl600

1008 W Garber Drive, North Manchester, 46962

3 Beds 2 Baths | $303,912 | Single Family Residence | 1,971 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Custom Built Ranch Home Attractive Painted Mable Cabinets in Kitchen, Laundry and Baths Locking Vinyl Plank in Kitchen, Dining, Laundry and both Baths. Premium Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Microhood and a Spot Resist Stainless Pull-Out Kitchen Faucet along with a 9" Deep Double Bowl Quartz Sink Lighted Ceiling Fan and Chamfer Ceiling in the Great Room and Rounded Drywall Corners and Wide Painted trim throughout the home. Primary Bedroom with a Walk-in-Closet and a Full View Glass Patio Door opening to the back Covered Patio Primary Bath has a 5' Walk-In Shower and a Tall Vanity together with Upgraded Bath Fixtures in both Baths 95% Efficient Gas Furnace and Central Air Conditioning with Fresh Air Ventilation and Programmable Thermostat Sidelites located on both sides of Front Door Standard 3 Car Garage with Wireless Keypad and Door Open for the 3rd Bay Rear Patio Slider Door in Dining leading to the Covered Patio Beautiful Exterior with Address Stone, Board & Batten Shutters, Vinyl Shakes, Upgraded Exterior Light Package, Vinyl Siding and Landmark Shingles along with Partial Stone Front

For open house information, contact Brenda Williams, CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc at 260-399-1177

Copyright © 2022 Upstate Alliance of REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FWAARIN-202200428)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B613o_0dihIFl600

510 N Walnut Street, North Manchester, 46962

2 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,543 Square Feet | Built in 1910

This charming bungalow offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, but more living space than it appears. Enter under the covered front porch into the home with 10 foot ceilings, crown molding, built in shelving, and original radiators throughout. Beautiful wood flooring spans through the living area and into the formal dining room. The main bedroom is just off the full bathroom with original built ins. The kitchen features metal cabinets and appliances can remain. A sitting room that overlooks the back yard and deck adds to the living space and leads to the laundry area. A one car garage is attached. A 14 x 16 shed is included inside the back yard that is fenced for privacy. Great starter or investment home! No USDA, FHA, or VA due to conditions.

For open house information, contact Andrea Greer Markham, Manchester Realty at 260-982-6168

Copyright © 2022 REALTORS Association of Central Indiana. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CIRMLSIN-202151991)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NoKkR_0dihIFl600

4229 W St Rd 114 Road, North Manchester, 46962

5 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,988 Square Feet | Built in 1880

A great opportunity! Are you looking for a nice relaxing home that has been recently updated? You have found it. Right along Highway 114 just outside of North Manchester. While the large barn behind the house does not come with the property, the smaller barn does. This updated kitchen is a delight that you will want to prepare food in. With plenty of storage, you will not be disappointed. When you walk into the house, you will notice the freshly redone great room. So much space to relax or entertain in. This five bedroom home has a lot of space with a beautiful full bath downstairs and full bath upstairs. On the main floor towards the front of the house is a nice family room where you may escape to read, do home work or play video games. With almost two acres of land, there is plenty of space to enjoy the outdoors! This home has been nicely done. You won't be disappointed. If you are using google maps, this house is on highway 114.

For open house information, contact Robert Caley, CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc at 260-399-1177

Copyright © 2022 Upstate Alliance of REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FWAARIN-202138480)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Manchester, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
The Associated Press

Seoul: N. Korea fires projectile in 4th launch this month

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Monday fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea in its fourth weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea and Japan said, with the apparent goal of demonstrating its military might amid paused diplomacy with the United States and pandemic border closures.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Crown Molding#Housing List#House#Davis Realty Services
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
North Manchester Today

North Manchester Today

North Manchester, IN
59
Followers
389
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With North Manchester Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy