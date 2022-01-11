Homes for sale in Gunnison: New listings

(GUNNISON, CO) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Gunnison area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Take a look at these Gunnison listings:

28357 W Highway 50, Gunnison, 81230 2 Beds 1 Bath | $37,000 | Single Family Residence | 897 Square Feet | Built in None

Teresa Widner, RE/MAX Community Brokers, C: 206-999-1985, widner.homes@gmail.com, www.crenmls.com: Wonderful opportunity to own by Blue Mesa Reservoir. This well-kept, 2 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home is located at the Oasis RV Resort & Cottages and comes fully furnished. A great spot for the avid fisherman, boater, hiker and biker. The south-facing porch is enclosed and keeps you warm in the morning and cool at night. There are two storage sheds out back and a fenced area for the family pet! This adorable unit also has it's own washer/dryer, plus utility room! It's a short drive into town - grab your supplies and head back to this serene location by the reservoir. You pay electric and propane. Lot Rent is $600 per month which includes, water, trash, sewer, road and lawn maintenance. The park takes care of you so you can spend your time enjoying all that the Colorado Mountains have to offer! Potential buyers must complete a background check with the Park Manager prior to submitting offers. Park owner is applying to Gunnison County for year round occupancy of Mobile homes.

508 W Virginia Avenue, Gunnison, 81230 3 Beds 2 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,084 Square Feet | Built in None

Susan Teal, RE/MAX Community Brokers, C: 970-275-1926, srteal@hotmail.com, www.crenmls.com: Rare opportunity to own a house with 5 lots, 2 garages, beautiful landscaping, and other outbuildings including a wood fired sauna. This home features a functional layout with the privacy of an upper level master suite including custom build cabinetry and fully updated master bath. The main living area includes 2 bedrooms and a full bath, living and dining rooms, and kitchen with a breakfast nook. This classic home has beautiful woodwork throughout including custom built wood windows. With 2084 sq. ft. of living space and a basement for storage and projects, this home has plenty of space for anything life throws at you. Outside, enjoy a patio for entertaining as well as perennial flower gardens, fenced in yard, and many other inviting areas. There are several outbuildings including a 900 sq. ft. shop, 550 sq. ft. garage and several sheds. There is lots of future potential as well with multifamily zoning on this unique property.

120 Floresta Street, Gunnison, 81230 2 Beds 1 Bath | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 988 Square Feet | Built in None

Erich Ferchau, RE/MAX Community Brokers, C: 970-596-0848, eferchau@remax.net, www.gunnisonforsale.com: Adorable home with large lot and plenty of storage / shop space. Main home has been updated...2 bed / 1 bath with hardwood floors. Open kitchen / dining with new cabinets and counter tops. One car attached garage. Detached two car garage and two storage sheds. Well maintained and conveniently located near schools, tennis / pickle ball courts, parks, VanTuyl trail and Gunnison River.

