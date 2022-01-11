ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willcox, AZ

Single-family homes for sale in Willcox

Willcox Today
 5 days ago

(WILLCOX, AZ) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Willcox area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Willcox area:

560 N Carlilse Way, Willcox, 85643

3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,284 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Unique property located on 56+ acres. Large Family home with plenty of character. There is an 100 year old adobe home on the property, plenty of out buildings, cement pads for feeding the cows. irrigation pipe everywhere, 3 phase electric, 2 dirt ponds allows for flood irrigation. Underground irrigation, sprinklers and drip irrigation, a domestic well and an irrigation well.The house has plenty of space, with large bedrooms, vintage bathrooms, ceiling fans, solar tubes, land line telephone jacks. The kitchen has double ovens, dishwasher, hard wood cabinets, electric cooktop and a new hot water heater.In addition, there is a mud room, laundry room and a bonus room for whatever you need. Office, craft room or den.This property is so unique, it would make a good venue for weddings, fam

For open house information, contact Katherine L Mendez, Mesquite Ranch Realty Inc at 520-766-6778

Copyright © 2022 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22118783)

703 Flagstaff Avenue, Willcox, 85643

3 Beds 1 Bath | $99,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,013 Square Feet | Built in 1959

3 bedroom 1 bath home in an established neighborhood is ready for new owners. With a nice large fenced in front yard and some beautiful shade trees to enjoy for the summer days. Completely fenced yard with nice outbuildings in the back of the property. This property with a little TLC could be a great home.

For open house information, contact Ashley Ann Finley, Mesquite Ranch Realty Inc at 520-766-6778

Copyright © 2022 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22127543)

3253 W Holly Drive, Willcox, 85643

2 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,670 Square Feet | Built in 2002

HORSE PROPERTY, Stretch out on this 5 Acres, Sante Fe Style 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath with a Relaxing Court Yard Entrance, Detached Garage, Detached barn/ storage area. Tile Floors, walk in closet, roomy laundry room, Office Area off kitchen, If Country Living is your Dream, make an Appointment to come see this Home.More Pictures to come, can be viewed after 1/7/22

For open house information, contact Karen Lynn Clem, Tierra Antigua Realty at 520-508-4844

Copyright © 2022 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22132333)

1001 S Granada Street, Willcox, 85643

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,109 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Large 2109 sq ft home on corner lot, 3 bd/2 ba plus office. Master bedroom w/ensuite and two closets. Dual pane windows and wood burning fireplace. Bay window in living room. Front and back yard sprinkler system, block privacy wall fencing in back yard.

For open house information, contact Amanda Dawn Kirkendall, Tierra Antigua Realty at 520-508-4844

Copyright © 2022 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22200682)

Willcox Today

Willcox, AZ
