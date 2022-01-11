House-hunt Libby: What’s on the market

(LIBBY, MT) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Libby area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Libby-curious, take a look at these listings today:

62 Ibex Way, Libby, 59923 3 Beds 4 Baths | $2,394,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,860 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Motivated Sellers. 10 lot subdivision, you will own nine of the lots. Each lot has road, power and telephone. 36 acres total. USFS borders three sides of the property. 3860 sq. ft. post and beam home built in 2008. Attached 676 sq. ft. two car garage insulated and finished. Main floor offers great room, sun room, laundry room, kitchen, powder room and Master bedroom that offers large walk-in tile shower. 600 sq. ft redwood deck. Upper floor offers bedroom suite with full bath, Bedroom, den/office, full bath, bonus room with balcony deck and wet bar. 36'x40' shop that is insulated, finished, heated with bathroom. 40'x48' barn with two 12' lean-tos. Two great wells. Spectacular views of the Cabinet Mountain wilderness. Call Brian Todd at 406-291-9939, or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Brian Todd, Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana at 406-752-4700

226 Snowy View Drive, Libby, 59923 3 Beds 2 Baths | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,660 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This impressive custom built 3 bdrm 2 bath remodeled home sits on 24.54 acres, has stunning panoramic views of the Cabinet Mountains, desirable Granite Creek frontage, privacy, Forest Service on one side and is truly a Montana gem. The vaulted ceilings in the Great Room feature beautiful timber beams, which gives this home a modern/rustic appeal and accentuates the well-designed open floor plan. Large picture windows take in the breathtaking mountain views and the lovely rock fireplace with wood insert gives the Great Room a cozy and comfortable ambiance, perfect for memorable family gatherings. Kitchen has attractive custom cabinets, beautiful tile counter tops, plenty of storage and a pantry with wine storage. Dining room has French door that leads out onto an attractive deck,

For open house information, contact Sharron Sverdrup, Kootenai River Realty at 406-293-9939

439 Crystal Lake Road, Libby, 59923 3 Beds 3 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1961

One of the best views on Crystal Lake! 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage, and 3 decks with magnificent views of the lake and mountains. This newly remodeled home is in the finishing stages of completion. Apply your own touch or use the included materials to make this your lakefront dream home or vacation cabin. The property needs a well and hot water heater, septic and power are in. There is a large list of personal property included, such as an aluminum boat and motor, canoe, power tools, and fully stocked kitchen. Enjoy boating, kayaking, ice fishing and everything else Montana Lake Life has to offer by calling Steve McNulty at (406) 291-1890, or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Steven McNulty, Clearwater Montana Properties (3046) - Libby at 406-293-8883

1521 Utah Avenue, Libby, 59923 2 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1961

This newly remodeled 2-bed, 1-bath home boasts a great location, potential as a VRBO or Air BNB rental, and a great open floor plan. The home is tucked away by itself at the end of Utah Ave and is very private, with only the neighbor across the street being in view. Yet, it is still close to all that downtown Libby has to offer from restaurants to shopping. The new cabinets and island in the kitchen stand out along with the bar. The house uses its space very well and would be perfect for small gatherings or enjoying time with your family. As you go towards the back of this parcel, you will find the detached garage that is assessible from the street located behind the house (Maple street.) Schedule a tour today! Call Brody Goucher at 406-291-7797, or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Brody Goucher, Clearwater Montana Properties (3046) - Libby at 406-293-8883