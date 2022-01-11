Check out these homes for sale in Evant now

(Evant, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Evant will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

598 Deer Run, Evant, 76525 3 Beds 2 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,850 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Ranch living in the Heart of Texas! Located in Hamilton County, this gorgeous property is your chance to own 28+ acres of heavily treed land with sandy loam soil and stunning views. The property boasts a custom built home, sparkling swimming pool with hot tub, bunkhouse, working cattle pens, round pen, horse wash rack, and designated riding area which would make the perfect arena. On any given day, you will see deer and turkey while sitting on the back porch! Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 living areas, an office, and gorgeous sun room. The 700 square foot bunkhouse has full kitchen, bathroom, and living area. The fire pit and television area is perfect for relaxing. Start enjoying country living today!

For open house information, contact Mary Ann Davison, League Real Estate at 817-523-9113

235 Gladys Drive, Evant, 76525 2 Beds 2 Baths | $148,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,411 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Enjoy country living in Evant Texas located an hour outside of Waco Texas this centrally located Texas home has 2 bedrooms and @ baths with over 2400 square feet of open living space. The garage has been converted to a game room and the dining area has built in cabinets providing lots of storage. The easy-care concrete floors can easily be updated to your favorite floor. The family room has a wood burning fireplace with exposed wooden beams, the laundry room has cabinets for storage and closets. There is 3 outside storage buildings one s a walk in storm shelter, and the other is used for garden supplies. This country home with beautiful tree has possibilities so do not miss your opportunity to live the country lifestyle in central Texas. This home is located 1.5 hours north of Austin, Texas. This home is being sold as is.

For open house information, contact Glenda Hall, Heart of Texas Land & Home at 254-749-6307